Digital Recorder 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 7.32% and Forecast to 2021

Digital Recorder Market 2017

Executive Summary

Digital voice recorders are used to capture sound, music, and recordings. They offer high-quality recordings at low expenses. Digital voice recorders include a minimum of 512 MB memory and have multiple recording modes such as windows media audio and MP3. Digital voice recorders help in recording meetings, lectures, personal notes, and more. They are capable of stereo recording that provides high-quality digital recording and playback. In addition, voice recorders can respond to voice commands such as to turn on and start recording. They can support USB transfer without the need of special driver software.

The analysts forecast the global digital recorder market to decline at a CAGR of 7.32% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global digital recorder market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of digital recorders.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Digital Recorder Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Canon

• Panasonic

• Samsung Electronics

• Sony

• Koninklijke Philips

• Olympus

• TASCAM

Other prominent vendors

• Blackmagic Design

• HC SHINCO INTERNATIONAL

• Indigi

• JVC

• Kodak

• Polaroid

• Ricoh Company

• Roland

• Shenzhen CENLUX Digital Technology

• Zoom

Market driver

• High growth of entertainment industry

Market driver

• High growth of entertainment industry

Market challenge

• Increasing proliferation of smartphones and tablets

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Growing emergence of 4K technology

Market trend

• Growing emergence of 4K technology



Table of Contents – Key Points Analysis

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by types

• Global digital recorder market by types

• Global digital voice recorder market

• Global digital video recorder market

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

• Global digital recorder market by application

• Global digital recorder market by personal applications

• Global digital recorder market by professional applications

PART 08: Market segmentation by distribution channel

• Global digital recorder market by distribution channel

• Global digital recorder market by online distribution channels

• Global digital recorder market by offline distribution channels

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

• Global digital recorder market by geography

• Digital recorder market in Americas

• Digital recorder market in APAC

• Digital recorder market in EMEA

PART 10: Key leading countries

• US

• China

PART 11: Decision framework

PART 12: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: Market trends

• Increasing security encryption in digital voice recorders

• Growing emergence of 4K technology

• Increasing emergence of 3D digital video recorders

• Growing emergence of portable digital video recorders

..…..Continued

