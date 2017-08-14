Global 3D Display Market to Reach $178.10 Billion with 25.60% CAGR Forecast to 2022

Global 3D Display market is expected to grow from $36.12 billion in 2015 to reach $178.10 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 25.60%

Global 3D Display market is expected to grow from $36.12 billion in 2015 to reach $178.10 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 25.60%. The factors favouring the market growth include, increasing adoption of 3D displays in gaming, consumer electronics and entertainment industry, technological advancements and growing demand for 3D visualization. However, factors such as lack of availability and high costs are limiting the market growth. The rising demand of 3D displays in TV’s, laptops, smart phones and other consumer electronics are the futuristic opportunities for the market.

Stereoscopy display segment is dominating the 3D Display market and is expected to continue its growth during the forecast period because of increasing applications in TV and Smartphone. LED back lighted LCD is the most commonly used technology in 3D display. Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) is expected to dominate the 3D display market by technology. Consumer electronics segment has the leading market share and expected to continue its growth during the forecast period. Growing Advertising and Entertainment segments are boosting the market led by the increase in adoption of 3D displays. Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth by the year 2022 strongly driven by the increasing demand and the increased affordability.

Some of the key players in global 3D Display market include 3DIcon, AU Optronics, Fujifilm Corp., HannStar Display, Innolux, LG Electronics Inc, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Panasonic Corp, Samsung Electronics Corp., Sharp Corp, Sony Corp., Toshiba Corp., Universal Display, ViewSonic, and 3D fusion

Technologies Covered:

• Digital Light Processing (DLP)

• Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED)

• Plasma Display Panel (PDP)

• Light Emitting Diode (LED)

Types Covered:

• Head mounted displays (HMD)

• Stereoscopy

• Volumetric displays

o Static volume displays

o Swept volume displays

o 3D holographic display

Applications Covered:

• Advertising

• Automotive

• Mobile Computing Devices

• Consumer electronics

o Laptops

o Projectors

o Smart phones

o Smart TV’s

o Tablets

• Entertainment

• Medical

• Military & defense

• Retail

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

