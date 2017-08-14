Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Advanced Baby Monitor 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 10.77% and Forecast to 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Advanced Baby Monitor 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 10.77% and Forecast to 2021”.

Advanced Baby Monitor Market 2017

Executive Summary
Advanced baby monitors are baby movement monitors that sense the movements or breathing of a baby and sets off an alarm in case no movement is detected after an average time or if movements slow down within a given minute. The demand for baby movement monitors is growing across the world due to the introduction of new formats with extra features. The baby movement monitors transmit details about the activity levels, health, and environmental parameters of the infant.

The analysts forecast the global advanced baby monitor market to grow at a CAGR of 10.77% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global advanced baby monitor market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of advanced baby monitors of various players in the market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA


The report, Global Advanced Baby Monitor Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Angelcare
• Hisense
• Mayborn Group
• Snuza International

Other prominent vendors
• iBabyGuard International
• Jablotron
• Mattel
• MonDevices
• Owlet Baby Care
• Respisense
• Rest Devices
• Safetosleep

Market driver
• Innovation in product feature and design
Market challenge
• Concern about safety of using advanced baby monitors
Market trend
• Product bundling to create product differentiation
Table of Contents – Key Points Analysis

PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Global baby monitors market

PART 05: Economic indicators
• Global economic indicators

PART 06: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis

PART 07: Market segmentation by product
• Global advanced baby monitor market by product
• Global under-the-mattress advanced baby monitor market
• Global diaper attachment advanced baby monitor market
• Global smart wearable advanced baby monitor market
• Global other advanced baby monitor market

PART 08: Market segmentation by distribution channel
• Global advanced baby monitor market by distribution channel

PART 09: Geographical segmentation
• Global advanced baby monitor market segmentation by geography
• Advanced baby monitor market in EMEA
• Advanced baby monitor market in Americas
• Advanced baby monitor market in APAC

PART 10: Key leading countries
PART 11: Decision framework
PART 12: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges

PART 13: Market trends
• Leveraging value from partnership brands
• Product bundling to create product differentiation
• Increase in availability of new product formats
..…..Continued

