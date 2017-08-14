WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “India Nursing Education 2017 Market Size,Status,Analysis and Forecast to 2022”.

PUNE, INDIA, August 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The Nursing education industry is transforming the healthcare segment. The mandatory nursing education for increasing number of students taking up nursing as profession has improvised the patient caring and monitoring status in the country. It has been expected that the number of registered nurses and midwives in the country will reach 4.1 Million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecasted period of 2017-2022.

The report “Opportunities in India Nursing Education Market” provides a current and future potential of the industry. It highlights the nursing education model providing an insight about the education levels required for nursing education along with various degree options available to pursue nursing as a career.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1706491-opportunities-in-india-nursing-education-market

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Additionally, the report provides the key analysis of industry trends to be followed by the statistics for different courses, offering diploma and degrees, available in nursing highlighting the number of institutes and enrolment capacity for the nursing course in the country. It also provides year-wise analysis of the registered nurses under Indian Nursing Council and State Nursing Council.

Further, the demand gap estimation and forecast is carried out to determine the number of nurses required annually in the country to match the global standard followed by the challenges faced by the industry in terms of quality education and practical knowledge. The report also provides the information about the standard rules and guidelines setup by Indian Nursing Council that the institutions must follow to start any nursing programme.

Moreover, the Indian Nursing Education Industry report also provides the business overview for key nursing colleges. The section imparts brief introduction of the nursing colleges along with available nursing course and enrolment seat in each. The research provides the comprehensive and pre-requisite information to the clients, intending to start their business in this industry and helps them to formulate schemes while going for any investment and partnership in the coming years.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1706491-opportunities-in-india-nursing-education-market

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Analyst View

2. Research Methodology

3. Industry Trends and Growth Drivers

3.1 Increasing Male Nurses Transforming the Nursing Education Industry

3.2 Government Initiatives Reviving the Nursing Education Industry

3.3 Enormous Job Opportunities Favoring the Nursing Education Industry

3.4 Simulation Learning Environment Supporting Nursing Education Industry

4. Nursing Industry Overview

5. Nursing Education Industry Outlook to 2022

5.1 Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery

5.1.1 Number of Institutes

5.1.2 Number of Seats

5.2 General Nursing & Midwifery

5.2.1 Number of Institutes

5.2.2 Number of Seats

5.3 Bachelor of Science in Nursing

5.3.1 Number of Institutes

5.3.2 Number of Seats

5.4 Post Basic Bachelor of Science in Nursing

5.4.1 Number of Institutes

5.4.2 Number of Seats

5.5 Master of Science in Nursing

5.5.1 Number of Institutes

5.5.2 Number of Seats

6. Potential Demand Analysis

7. Regional Analysis

8. Industry Challenges

9. Regulatory Framework

10. Key Nursing Colleges Profile

10.1 College of Nursing - All India Institute of Medical Sciences

10.2 Government College of Nursing, Kozhikode

10.3 Manipal College of Nursing

10.4 Father Muller College of Nursing

10.5 Sri Ramachandra College of Nursing

10.6 Apollo College of Nursing

10.7 Rajkumari Amrit Kaur College of Nursing

10.8 Government College of Nursing, Thrissur

10.9 BM Birla College of Nursing

10.10 Lalita Girdhar Hinduja College of Nursing

Continue…….

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Buy 1-User PDF@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1706491

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.