Nanotechnology 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 17% and Forecast to 2024

Nanotechnology is a rapidly growing technology with potential applications in many sectors of global economy namely healthcare, cosmetics, energy and agriculture among others. The technology is revolutionizing every industry while tremendously attracting worldwide attention. Owing to its wide range of uses, the global nanotechnology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 17% during the forecasted period of 2017-2024. Thus, there lies a great opportunity for industry participants to tap the fast growing market which would garner huge revenue on the back of commercialization of the technology.

In the latest research study, “Global Nanotechnology Market Outlook 2024”,analysts have conducted a segmented research on the nanotechnology industry and have interpreted the key market trends & developments that clearly highlight the areas offering promising possibilities for industries to boost their growth. In 2016, the global nanotechnology market has shown impressive growth owing to factors, like increase in government and private sector funding for R&D, partnerships & strategic alliances between countries and increased in demand for smaller and more powerful devices at affordable prices. At present, the healthcare industry is one of the largest sectors where nanotechnology has made major breakthrough with its application for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases like cancer, heart attack etc. Further, significant developments are also being done in other sectors like electronics, agriculture, and energy.

In this report, the analysts have studied the current nanotechnology market on segment basis (by application, by component and by region) so as to provide an insight on the current market scenario as well as forecasts of the aforementioned segments till 2024. The report provides an in-depth analysis of all the major segments, taking into account the major developments taking place at global level in the respective segments that will further boost the growth of nanotechnology market.

Further, the application section covers the use of nanotechnology in electronics, energy, cosmetics, medical, defence, and food and agriculture sectors while the component section covers the segregation of nanotechnology market into nanomaterials, nanotools, and nanodevices.

Additionally, the report covers the country-level analysis of 13 major countries like the US, France, UK, Germany, and Russia among others in terms of R&D, nanotechnology patent analysis, funding and regulations, to provide an in-depth understanding about the investments and recent research & developments done in the field of nanotechnology.

Besides, the report covers the profiles of key players like Altair, Nanophase Tech, Nanosys, etc. with the key financials, strength & weakness analyses and recent activities, providing a comprehensive outlook of global nanotechnology industry. Overall, the report provides all the pre-requisite information for clients looking to venture in this industry, and facilitate them to formulate schemes while going for an investment/partnership in the industry.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Analyst View

2. Research Methodology

3. Nanotechnology - An Introduction

4. Key Market Trends and Developments

4.1 Nanotech Tools Open Market for more Miniature Electronics

4.2 Nanotechnology Accelerating Healthcare and Medical Device Industry

4.3 International Collaborations for Nanotechnology Research

4.4 Nanotechnology Playing a Vital Role in the Growth of Energy Industry

4.5 Nanotechnology Playing a Key Role in the Growth of Food & Agriculture Industry

5. Nanotechnology Market Outlook to 2024

5.1 By Components

5.1.1 Nanomaterials

5.1.2 Nanotools

5.1.3 Nanodevices

5.2 By Major Applications

5.2.1 Electronics

5.2.1.1 Nanocircuits

5.2.1.2 Nanowires

5.2.1.3 NanoSensors

5.2.2 Energy

5.2.2.1 Energy Source

5.2.2.2 Energy Conversion

5.2.2.3 Energy Storage

5.2.2.4 Energy Distribution

5.2.2.5 Energy Usage

5.2.3 Cosmetics

5.2.3.1 Skin Care

5.2.3.2 Hair Care

5.2.4 Biomedical

5.2.4.1 Drug Delivery

5.2.4.2 Therapeutics

5.2.4.3 Medical Materials and Implants

5.2.4.4 Analytical Tools and Instruments

5.2.4.5 Diagnostics

5.2.5 Defense

5.2.5.1 Military Vehicles

5.2.5.2 Military Clothes

5.2.5.3 Aeronautics

5.2.5.4 Satellites

5.2.6 Food and Agriculture

5.2.6.1 Agriculture & Food Processing

5.2.6.2 Food Packaging

5.2.6.3 Food Supplements

6. Country-Level Analysis

6.1 US

6.1.1 Funding

6.1.1.1 Research & Developments

6.1.1.2 Regulations

6.2 Brazil

6.2.1 Funding

6.2.2 Research & Developments

6.2.3 Regulation

6.3 Germany

6.3.1 Funding

6.3.2 Research & Development

6.3.3 Regulations

6.4 France

6.4.1 Funding

6.4.2 Research & Development

6.4.3 Regulations

6.5 UK

6.5.1 Funding

6.5.2 Research & Development

6.5.3 Regulation

6.6 Ireland

6.6.1 Funding

6.6.2 Research & Developments

6.7 Russia

6.7.1 Funding

6.7.2 Research & Developments

6.7.3 Regulation

6.8 Japan

6.8.1 Funding

6.8.2 Research & Developments

6.8.3 Regulations

6.9 South Korea

6.9.1 Funding

6.9.2 Research & Development

6.9.3 Regulations

6.10 Taiwan

6.10.1 Funding

6.10.2 Research & Development

6.10.3 Regulations

6.11 China

6.11.1 Funding

6.11.2 Research & Development

6.11.3 Regulations

6.12 India

6.12.1 Funding

6.12.2 Research & Developments

6.12.3 Regulations

6.13 Australia

6.13.1 Funding

6.13.2 Research & Development

6.13.3 Regulations

7. Patents Analysis

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.

8.2 Nanophase Technologies Corporation

8.3 Nanosys, Inc.

8.4 Unidym, Inc.

8.5 Ablynx

8.6 Zyvex Corporation

8.7 Acusphere, Inc.

8.8 SouthWest NanoTechnologies, Inc.

8.9 PEN, Inc

8.10 Bruker Nano GmbH

8.11 Advanced Diamond Technologies, Inc.

Continue…….

