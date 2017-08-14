New Fast Boat to Gili Islands The Patagonia Xpress Now Departs from Benoa and Padangbai.
The Patagonia Xpress is a new fast boat to the Gili Islands from Bali, Indonesia, offering a reliable, fast and comfortable daily service.DENPASAR, BALI, INDONESIA, August 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recently launched Patagonia Xpress is a fast boat to the Gili Islands, departing daily from Benoa Harbour and Pandganbai on Bali and offering a return route via Gilia Trawangan, Gili Air and Bangsal on Lombok. With safety concerns having been raised recently with a number of high profile incidents with boats to the Gili Islands from Bali, The Patagonia Xpress offers travellers a reliable, safe and comfortable passage to the tropical paradise of these ever inviting islands.
Licenced for 184 passengers, the Patagonia Xpress was built to the highest of standards by Pt Citra Shipyard. Launched in 2017 she is the newest, largest and most comfortable boat transporting holidaymakers between Bali, the GIli Islands and Lombok. The Patagonia Xpress is 33 meters long and 6 meters wide, and is powered by two inboard engines, giving her a maximum cruising speed of 30 knots. Power on board is provided by two Mitsubishi gen-sets and that means that the air conditioning and TVs for entertainment in the main saloon are just as reliable as the on-board navigation systems, which include the latest AOS and GPS tracking technology. Adhering to international safety and national licensing standards, the boat is also equipped with fire extinguishers, life jackets, eight life rafts and an experienced crew.
While many will enjoy the air conditioned main cabin, which offers comfortable seating and TVs for entertainment during the voyage, the open air seating on the upper deck will be a draw for many too. Enjoy the sun and sea views as you speed towards your destination in tropical paradise. Free WiFi is available throughout the boat, and modern toilet facilities are also there for passengers’ comfort and convenience.
Putting the customer’s experience at the heart of everything they do, booking your ticket on the Patagonia Xpress couldn’t be simpler; you can book directly with their easy to use and secure online booking platform, which can be found on the Patagonia Xpress website - https://www.patagonia-xpress.com/ Patagonia Xpress are offering special introductory rates of IDR 350K single, or IDR 700K return. Children under the age of three years travel free of charge and the price includes free transfers from most of the main tourist areas on Bali, meaning you’re sure of a convenient and hassle free experience.
The Patagonia Xpress sets sail every day from Benoa Harbour on Bali, departing at 8.30am for a journey along the Balinese coast to Padangbai. From here the boat sets out across the Lombok Straights. The Patagonia Xpress will have landed passengers bound for Gili Trawangan and be heading to Gili Air by 12 noon. If you’ve seen pictures or heard stories of wobbly gang planks to disembark at Gili Trawangan, worry not because the Patagonia Xpress has easy access steps on the bow that make getting on or off at the beach easy. The schedule then includes leaving Gili Air by 12.30pm and the small port of Bangsal on Lombok by 1.00pm, before heading back to Bali. You’ll be back in Padangbai by 3.00pm and Benoa by 4.30pm.
The three Gili Islands, lying just off the coast of Lombok are most often visited by travellers heading from Bali. Gili Trawangan was the first of the islands to become famous as part of the backpacker trail and still maintains this vibe and a strong party scene. It has however also matured as a destination in recent years, and now offers a range of accommodation options, including stylish villas. Gili Air remains quieter and also has a range of accommodation options to suit all budgets. You’ll also find fantastic fresh sea food and beach bars serving up cocktails and juices. All of the Gili Islands are blessed with perfect white sand beaches and the warm waters of the Indian Ocean are perfect for snorkelling, scuba diving and a range of other water sports. One of the big charms of the islands is that they remain car free to this day – transport is by foot, bicycle or horse and cart. The perfect location to be included in part of your holiday itinerary from Bali, with the Patagonia Xpress, travel to the Gili Islands is now more convenient, quick and safe.
Patagonia Xpress
Patagonia Xpress
+62 81 882 6666
email us here