Gourmet Ice Cream 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 11.98% and Forecast to 2021
PUNE, INDIA, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Executive Summary
Gourmet ice cream can be defined as a high-quality premium frozen dessert. It is low in fat but high in sugar when compared to regular ice creams. Gourmet ice cream can be categorized into three product types primarily: Gelato, sorbet, and frozen custard. Besides, they can be also used as flavoring additives in cakes, pancakes, bread, doughs, and confectionery. The Global gourmet ice cream market is moderately concentrated based on production and consumption in various countries.
The analysts forecast the global gourmet ice cream market to grow at a CAGR of 11.98% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global gourmet ice cream market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the annual revenues generated from various geographical regions and
retail sales of major vendors operating in the gourmet ice cream market.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Gourmet Ice Cream Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Amorino
• Gelato Italia
• Nestlé
• R&R Ice Cream
• Unilever
Other prominent vendors
• American Classic Icecream (ACI)
• amoregelato.com
• Braum's
• Gelatovinto
• Mini Melts
• MOLTO!
• Morelli's Gelato
• Papitto Gelato
• Vadilal Group
• VILLA DOLCE
Market driver
• Increasing number of innovative flavors and diet-friendly ice creams
Market challenge
• Rising popularity of substitutes
Market trend
• Rising influence of online retailing
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents – Key Points Analysis
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Global ice cream market
• Global gourmet ice cream market
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
• Segmentation of gourmet ice cream market by product
• Market overview
• Global gourmet ice cream market based on gelato
• Global gourmet ice cream market based on sorbet
• Global gourmet ice cream market based on frozen custard
• Global gourmet ice cream market based on other items
PART 07: Market segmentation by geography
• Segmentation of gourmet ice cream market by geography
• Market overview
• Gourmet ice cream market in EMEA
• Gourmet ice cream market in the Americas
• Gourmet ice cream market in APAC
PART 08: Key leading countries
• Gourmet ice cream market in Italy
• Gourmet ice cream market in the US
• Gourmet ice cream market in Germany
• Gourmet ice cream market in China
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: Market trends
• Rising influence of online retailing
• Increasing demand for premium products
• Growing culture of socializing in gelaterias and ice cream parlors
..…..Continued
