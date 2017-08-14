WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On-“E-Learning Market 2017 Global Significant Growth,Technological Advancement & Opportunities to 2022”

The Global e-learning industry has reported a tremendous growth in the recent years, and is presenting ample opportunities to the industry players. With favourable demographics and rising awareness, global e-learning market is poised to scale newer acmes. Moreover, with introduction of various new e-learning products and services, entry of new players is set to further boost the market’s growth.

The “Global E-Learning Market Outlook to 2022”, unfolds the market dynamics of the e-learning market. The report showcases the demographic outlook and the segmentation of e-learning market on the basis of their offering and geographical penetration, depicting their current and future outlook to 2022. Further, e-learning market is segregated on the basis of end-users, i.e. K12, Higher Education and Corporate.

Our industry analysts studied all the facets of the global e-learning market to portray a crystal clear picture of the current as well as the expected market. Major drivers and trends have been identified that will act as catalysts towards boosting the industry’s growth, along with roadblocks hindering the market growth. The report also identifies and highlights the opportunity for growth of major players in the e-learning market.

Followed by this, the report emphasizes e-learning market that covers the market sizing and growth potential till 2022. The report also covers the e-learning market performance of all the geographical regions and e-learning products and services, which have showcased tremendous growth over the years. Additionally, global demographics have been presented to highlight the opportunities exist for new as well as existing e-learning players to invest in the emerging countries of the world.

It also covers the performance of e-learning market on the basis of end-user, namely - K-12, higher education, and corporate, wherein the product and services offered by them have been identified. E-learning is rapidly gaining acceptance among K-12, higher education, and corporate sector. We anticipate that the sector will post a CAGR of around 8% during 2016-2022.

Additionally, the report highlights the competitive landscape of the global e-learning market, describing the business, presence, product and services offering, and strengths and weaknesses of major industry players. Holistically, the research provides all the pre-requisite information for clients looking to make a debut in this industry, and facilitates them to formulate schemes while going for an investment/partnership in the global e-learning industry.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Analyst View

2. Research Methodology

3. Global Demographics

3.1 Population

3.1.1 Population by Age Group

3.2 Emerging Countries

3.2.1 By Population

3.2.2 By Internet Penetration

3.2.3 By Mobile Subscribers

4. Global e-learning Market Outlook to 2022

5. Global e-learning Market Segmentation

5.1 Product & Service Offerings

5.1.1 e-learning Products Market

5.1.2 e-learning Services Market

5.2 By Geography

5.2.1 America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia

5.2.4 Africa

5.2.5 Middle East

5.3 End User Analysis

5.3.1 K12

5.3.2 Higher Education

5.3.3 Corporate

6. Industry Trends and Drivers

6.1 Trends

6.1.1 Increase Use of Wearable Tech Training

6.1.2 Rapid Adoption of m-Learning

6.1.3 Rising Cloud based Corporate Training

6.2 Drivers

6.2.1 Rising Broadband Penetration

6.2.2 Rapid Adoption of e-learning by Schools and Colleges

6.2.3 Government Initiatives towards Digitalization

6.2.4 Rising Demand for Online Certification and Courses

7. Industry Roadblocks

7.1 Technological Issues

7.2 End User Mindset

7.3 Shortage of Technical Training Resources

8. Competitive Analysis

8.1 Competitive Landscape

8.2 Company Profiles

8.2.1 Blackboard Inc.

8.2.2 Oracle Corp.

8.2.3 Tata Interactive Systems

8.2.4 Desire2Learn

8.2.5 Saba Software Inc.

9. Opportunities for Global e-learning Market

Continue…….

