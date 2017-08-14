Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Savory Snacks Market in the US to Grow at a CAGR Of 2.86% and Forecast to 2021”.

Savory Snacks Market in the US 2017

Executive Summary

Savory snacks are snack foods that have a salty taste. They are different from sweet snacks. The savory snacks market can be divided into major categories based on the product types: Potato chips, extruded snacks, nuts and seeds, traditional/ethnic snacks, popcorn, meat snacks, pretzels, and other savory snack products. Savory snacks can be categorized under the snack foods segment. Although there are many variants in terms of the ingredients used, the savory snacks market in the US can be divided into the following major categories: Potato chips, extruded snacks, nuts and seeds, traditional snacks, meat snacks, popcorn, and other savory snacks. Potatoes, nuts, seeds, corn, wheat, rice, tapioca, and oats are the most commonly used as ingredients in the preparation of savory snacks.

The analysts forecast the savory snacks market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 2.86% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the savory snacks market in the US for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of different types of savory snacks in the US including potato chips, extruded snacks, nuts and snacks, traditional/ethnic snacks, popcorn, meat snacks, pretzels, and other snacks sold through many retail outlets and food service establishments, but not limited to hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, independent retailers, discount stores, warehouse clubs, and others.



The report, Savory Snacks Market in the US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Calbee

• Kellogg,

• Lamb Weston

• McCain Foods

• PepsiCo

Other prominent vendors

• Amplify Snack Brands

• Blue Diamond Growers

• Boulder Brands

• Conagra Brands

• General Mills

• Hain Celestial

• Herr Foods

• Natural Intentions

• The Meatsnacks Group

• Snyder's-Lance

Market driver

• Evolving taste preferences

Market challenge

• Fluctuations in raw material costs

Market trend

• Technological innovations

Table of Contents – Key Points Analysis

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Country profile: US

• Key economic indicators

PART 06: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Product definition

• Segmentation by product

• Segmentation by distribution channel

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 07: Market segmentation by product

• Potato chips market in the US

• Extruded snacks market in the US

• Nuts and seeds market in the US

• Traditional/ethnic snacks market in the US

• Popcorn market in the US

• Meat snacks market in the US

• Pretzels market in the US

• Other savory snacks market in the US

PART 08: Market segmentation by distribution channel

• Savory snack market in the US by distribution channel

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Technological innovations

• Increase in strategic alliances

• Growing demand for healthier snack variants

• Growing focus on expanding production capabilities

..…..Continued

