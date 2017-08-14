Innovative Airbnb Management Software Making Big Breaks
Ever since, the software managed to transition in a lot of new businesses and right now it’s present in more than 49 different countries, having over 4000 Airbnb listed properties using it throughout the entire world. The company employs a total of 22 people under the tutorship of Ivan Levchenko (CEO) and Igor Kostin (CTO). The company is seeking management capabilities and opportunities under different vacation websites as well – not just on Airbnb.
The overall approach of the vacation rental software is to automate actions which demand complete urgent attention. For instance, the most common examples include email answering, the further screening of the potential guest, scheduling cleanings, answering the most generic questions once the booking is complete and others of the kind. Keep in mind that when they do not respond, this reflects on their ranking. This is why it’s highly advisable to reply to the email you receive within the first one hour.
With this in mind, if you see that a host answers to your question particularly quickly, it’s highly likely that they are using the services of software such as AirGMS. The source of the efficiency is quite straightforward as people start to rely on additional automation help with simple processes such as potential guest communication and even assistance with the cleaning management. AirGMS takes pride in being a very comprehensive and innovative solution which places the focus on automation of the Airbnb actions through pre-defined responses for your guests, popup notifications, and message templates for different occasions and others of the kind.
The CEO of AirGMS speaks passionately and is filled with optimism regarding the overall possibilities when it comes to the future development and growth of the company. To quote him “The sky is the limit. There are so many hosts out there yet to find out about the efficient services that we can offer – we look forward to working with more and more Airbnb hosts in the future”.
So, the next time you receive an immediate answer, it might be because yet another host is using this innovative technology. To learn more about it, please visit the website.
