Global Board Portal Market 2017 Insights and Analysis: Technology, Sizing, Growth and Demand Forecasts to 2022

Board Portal Market

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Board Portal Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database.

PUNE, INDIA, August 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Board Portal Market:

Executive Summary

The board portal market is driven by surging demand of improving IT infrastructure services in the sectors like healthcare and education combined with the need for improving governance structure and measures to implement safe and secure way of communicating information among the board members, directors and top level management. Moreover the increasing awareness of top level management in private sector enterprises toward the adoption of the digitized services and sources in order to safeguard the shareholders rights and trust has accelerated the demand of board portals among top level management of personnel from industries like financial services, healthcare, education, public sector and private sector enterprises.

Global Board Portal Market in terms of value grew at a CAGR of approximately 37.50% during 2011-2015. The market is expected to show continuous high growth with a CAGR of 44.80% during the period 2016E-2021F on account of embracing transparency in the system, improving IT infrastructure, reducing data beaches and stolen records, implementing new measures of data transmission and handling as businesses expands regionally or locally. Leading players of the industry include Diligent Corporation, Director Desk (NASDAQ OMX), Passageways, Computershare Governance Services, Leading Board and BoardPaq.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/822722-global-board-portal-market-forecasts-to-2021

Research Methodology

The objective of the research is to present the historical growth (2010-2015) and the future projections (2016-2021) of the global board portal market (global, regional) by value, number of users, level of penetration in various regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific) and adoptability in various end-use sectors. Historical market trend has been figured out through secondary research (annual reports, magazines, journals) and by various paid databases. For presenting the dynamics of the industry and future projections, primary research was conducted and experts/stakeholders from the industry were interviewed.

Scope of the Report

The report provides coverage by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The report provides Adoptability by End-Use Sector

Financial Services Industry

Education

Healthcare

Oil & Energy

Non-Profit Organizations

The report provides Break-Up by Delivery Models

Enterprise Model

SaaS

Hosted

The report provides coverage on Companies

Diligent Corporation

NASDAQ Incorporation

Passageways

ComputerShare

Leading Boards

Admincontrol AS

Directorpoint

BoardPaq

Eshare

Aprio Board Portal

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

For further information on this report, visit - https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/822722-global-board-portal-market-forecasts-to-2021

Table of Content:-

Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Product Overview

3.1. Introduction of Board Portals

3.2. Functionalities of Board Portals

3.3. Board Portals Delivery Models

3.3.1. Comparison of Enterprise Software Model and SaaS Model

Global Board Portal Market Overview

4.1. Global Board Portal Market Size, Growth & Forecast

4.1.1. By Market Penetration, Historic (2011-2015)& Forecast(2016E-2021F)

4.1.2. By Value, Historic (2011-2015) & Forecast (2016E-2021F)

4.1.3. By Number of Users, Historic (2011-2015) & Forecast (2016E-2021F)

4.1.4. By Delivery Models, By Percentage -2015

4.2.6 By Industry Verticals, By Percentage -2015

4.2.7 By Market Penetration, By Region, Historic & Forecast

Europe Board Portal Market Overview

5.1. Europe Board Portal Market Size, Growth & Forecast

5.1.1. By Market Penetration, Historic (2011-2015)& Forecast(2016E-2021F)

North America Board Portal Market Overview

6.1. North America Board Portal Market Growth& Forecast

6.1.1. By Market Penetration, Historic (2011-2015)& Forecast(2016E-2021F)

Asia Pacific Board Portal Market Overview

7.1 Asia Pacific Board Portal Market Growth & Forecast

7.1.1. By Market Penetration, Historic (2011-2015) & Forecast(2016E-2021F)

Market Trends and Developments

Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Challenges

PESTLE Analysis

Company Profiles

11.1. Diligent Corporation

11.2. NASDAQ Incorporation

11.3 Passageways

11.4. ComputerShare

11.5. Leading Boards

11.6. Admincontrol AS

11.7. Directorpoint

11.8. BoardPaq

11.9. Eshare

11.10. Aprio Board Portal

…CONTINUED

Buy this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=822722