Global Contract Catering Market 2017: Size, Growth, Type, Share, Developments, Opportunities and Forecasts by 2022

Contract Catering Market

Executive Summary

The contract catering market is driven by surging outsourcing services where organizations are focusing on their core business and outsourcing their non- core activities. Moreover the increasing awareness towards the balanced nutritional diet during the work hours accompanied with the accelerated demand of personalized food for employees and patients as well as improving the quality of life of employees working in remote sites has driven the market in end-use sectors like business & education with opportunities of tapping the hospitals and senior care market.

In terms of segmentation, market is categorized on basis of end-use sectors – Business and Industry, Education, Hospitals, Senior Care, Defence & Offshore and Sports & Leisure. In terms of region, North America has become a saturated market with maximum market share in United States, while APAC region has potential growth opportunities accompanied with huge growth potential in the Indian and Japanese markets.

Globally, contract catering market is expected to growth at a CAGR of 4.02% in the period 2016-2021. The report published by Azoth Analytics "Global Contract Catering Market (By End-Use Sector, By Region, By Country): Opportunities and Forecasts (2016- 2021)” analyses the end-use segments by region and by country. Leading players of the industry profiled in the report include Compass Group, Elior, Sodexo, Aramark, Baxterstorey, Ch & Co Catering and MITIE Catering Services.

Research Methodology

The objective of the research is to present the historical growth (2010-2015) and the future projections (2016-2021) of the global contract catering market (global, regional, country-specific) by various segments (Business & Industry, Education, Hospital, Senior Care, Defence & Offshore, Sports & Leisure). Historical market trend of contact catering has been figured out through secondary research (associations, annual reports, magazines, journals) and by various paid databases. For presenting the dynamics of the industry and future projections, primary research was conducted and experts from the industry were interviewed.

Scope of the Report

The report provides Segmentation by End-Use Sector

- Business & Industry

- Education

- Hospital

- Senior Care

- Defence & Offshore

- Sports & Leisure

The report provides coverage by Region

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

The report provides coverage by Country

- United States

- Canada

- United Kingdom

- France

- Germany

- China

- India

- Spain

- Japan

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

Table of Content:-

Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Product Overview

Global Contract Catering Market Overview

4.1. Global Contract Catering Market: Size, Growth & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value, Historic (2011-15) & Forecast (2016E-2021F)

4.1.2. Market Share, By Region, 2015 & 2021F

4.2 Global Contract Catering Market: End-Use Segment Analysis - Historic (2011-2015) & Forecast (2016-2021F)

4.2.1 Business & Industry

4.2.2 Education Market

4.2.3 Hospital

4.2.4 Senior Care

4.2.5 Defence and Offshore

4.2.6 Sports and Leisure

North America Contract Catering Market Overview

5.1 By Value, Historic (2011-2015) & Forecast (2016E-2021F)

5.2. By Country, 2015 & 2021F

5.3. North America Contract Catering Market: Size, By Country, Growth & Forecast

5.3.1. USA Contract Catering Market: End-Use Segment Analysis - Historic (2011-2015) & Forecast (2016-2021F)

5.3.2. Canada Contract Catering Market: End-Use Segment Analysis - Historic (2011-2015) & Forecast (2016-2021F)

Europe Contract Catering Market Overview

6.1 By Value, Historic (2011-2015) &Forecast (2016E-2021F)

6.2. Europe Contract Catering Market: Size, By Country, Growth & Forecast

6.2.1. UK Contract Catering Market: End-Use Segment Analysis - Historic (2011-2015) & Forecast (2016-2021F)

6.2.2. France Contract Catering Market: End-Use Segment Analysis - Historic (2011-2015) & Forecast (2016-2021F)

6.2.3. Germany Contract Catering Market: End-Use Segment Analysis - Historic (2011-2015) & Forecast (2016-2021F)

6.2.4. Spain Contract Catering Market: End-Use Segment Analysis - Historic (2011-2015) & Forecast (2016-2021F)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Contract Catering Market Overview

7.3.1. China Contract Catering Market: End-Use Segment Analysis - Historic (2011-2015) & Forecast (2016-2021F)

7.3.2. Japan Contract Catering Market: End-Use Segment Analysis - Historic (2011-2015) & Forecast (2016-2021F)

7.3.3. India Contract Catering Market: End-Use Segment Analysis - Historic (2011-2015) & Forecast (2016-2021F)

Market Trends and Developments

Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Challenges

Porter’s Five Force Model

Company Profiles

11.1 Compass Group

11.2 Sodexo

11.3 Aramark

11.4 Baxterstorey

11.5 Elior Group

11.6 Ch & Co Catering

11.7 MITIE Catering Services

Strategic RecommendationsFigure 1: Global Contract Catering Market Size , By Value, Historic, (2011-2015 ) in USD Billion

…CONTINUED

