Global Umbilical Market 2017: Size, Growth, Type, Share, Opportunities and Forecasts by 2022
Umbilical Market
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Umbilical Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2021”reports to its database.
PUNE, INDIA, August 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Umbilical Market:
Executive Summary
Increasing concern towards declining crude oil prices coupled with the restoration of mature fields and exploring deep sea oil and gas reservoirs drive the growth of Umbilical Market.
The Global Umbilical Market in Oil and Gas Industry has been growing at a positive rate, on account of the rising demand for oil and gas globally. The decline in the exploration and production, due to surplus oil in market across the globe has delayed the projects for the time being. However, increasing deep sea developments for hydrocarbons have been triggering the offshore market further driving the market for Umbilical.
During 2016-21, Global Umbilical market in oilfield is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.66%. Moreover, a decrease in crude oil prices will induce more pressure on the economies to exercise cost effective well practises and will result in rise in umbilicals in the coming years.
Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/822719-global-umbilical-market-by-east-and-apac3
According to Analytics research report, “Global Umbilical Market (By Type, By Region, By Country): Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021) – (By Type- Hydraulic, Electro Hydraulic, Electro-Fiber Optical Hydraulic, Electro Hydraulic & Electro-Fiber Optical with Medium Voltage Cores; By Region- N. America, S. America, Africa, Europe, Middle-East and APAC)”, global Umbilical market is projected to exhibit a positive growth during 2016 – 2021 at a CAGR of 3.66 % wherein market in South America, West Africa and Asia Pacific is anticipated to rise at higher rates. On the basis of type of Umbilical, market is segmented By Type (Hydraulic Umbilical; Electro Hydraulic Umbilical; Electro- Fiber Optical Hydraulic Umbilical and Electro Hydraulic and Electro- Fiber Optical Hydraulic Umbilical with medium voltage cores) and By Geography (North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Middle East and APAC).
Few of the leading companies operating in the umbilical market include Oceaneering International, Technip, Nexans, Aker Solutions, Prysmian Group, Subsea 7 and many more.
Research Methodology
The objective of the research is to present the historical growth (2010-2015) and the future projections (2016-2021) of the umbilical market (global, regional, country) by various types (Hydraulic Umbilical; Electro Hydraulic Umbilical; Electro Hydraulic & Electro- Fiber Optical Umbilical with Medium Voltage Cores). Historical market trend of umbilical has been figured out through secondary research (associations, annual reports, magazines, journals) and by various paid databases. For presenting the dynamics of the industry and future projections, primary research was conducted and experts from the industry were interviewed.
Scope of the Report
The report provides Segmentation of Umbilical by Types
- Hydraulic Umbilical
- Electro Hydraulic Umbilical
- Electro- Fiber Optical Hydraulic Umbilical
- Electro Hydraulic & Electro- Fiber Optical Umbilical with Medium Voltage Cores
The report provides coverage by Region
- North America
- South America
- Africa
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East
The report provides coverage by Country
- United States
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- China
- Australia
- Saudi Arabia
- Nigeria
- Angola
Customization of the Report
The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.
For further information on this report, visit - https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/822719-global-umbilical-market-by-east-and-apac
Table of Content:-
Research Methodology
Executive Summary
Product Overview
Global Oil and Gas Industry Overview
4.1. Global Crude Oil Production Market, By Volume, (Historic 2010-14)
4.2. Global Natural Gas Production Market, By Volume, (Historic 2010-2014)
Global Umbilical Market Overview
5.1. Global Umbilical Market: Total Market Size, Growth & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value (Historic 2011-15)
5.1.2. By Value (Forecast 2016E-21F)
5.2. Global Umbilical Market, By Component: Size, Growth & Forecast
5.2.1. Global Umbilical Component Market Share (%), 2015
5.3. Global Umbilical Market, By Type: Size, Growth & Forecast
5.3.1. Market Share, By Type, By Value (Historic 2011-15)
5.3.2. Market Share, By Type, By Value (Forecast 2016E-21F)
Global Umbilical Market Overview, By Regional Break-Up
6.1. Market Share, By Regions - 2015
6.2. Market Share, By Regions - 2021F
Americas Umbilical Market: An Analysis
Europe Umbilical Market: An Analysis
Africa Umbilical Market: An Analysis
Middle East Umbilical Market: An Analysis
APAC Umbilical Market: An Analysis
Market Dynamics
12.1. Market Drivers
12.2. Challenges
Market Trends and Developments
Porter Five Forces Analysis
14.1. Global Umbilical Market Porter Five Force Model
SWOT Analysis
15.1. Global Umbilical Market SWOT Analysis
Policy and Regulatory Landscape
Competitive Landscape
17.1. Competitive Benchmarking
17.1.1. Sales Comparatives, Top 5 Companies
17.1.2. EBITDA Comparatives, Top 5 Companies
17.1.3. EBIT Comparatives, Top 5 Companies
17.1.4. PBT Comparatives, Top 5 Companies
17.1.5. PAT Comparatives, Top 5 Companies
17.1.6. Current Ratio Comparatives, Top 5 Companies
17.1.7. Profit Margin Ratio, Top 5 Companies
17.1.8. Debt-Equity Ratio, Top 5 Companies
17.2. Company Profiling
17.2.1. Oceaneering International Inc.
17.2.2. Technip
17.2.3. Nexans
17.2.4. Aker Solutions
17.2.5. Prysmian Group
17.2.6. JDR Cable Systems Ltd
17.2.7. Subsea 7
17.2.8. Sandvik
17.2.9. Parker Hannifin Corp
17.2.10. Actuant
Strategic RecommendationsList of Figures
…CONTINUED
Buy this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=822719
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here