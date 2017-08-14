Global Umbilical Market 2017: Size, Growth, Type, Share, Opportunities and Forecasts by 2022

Umbilical Market

PUNE, INDIA, August 14, 2017

Executive Summary

Increasing concern towards declining crude oil prices coupled with the restoration of mature fields and exploring deep sea oil and gas reservoirs drive the growth of Umbilical Market.

The Global Umbilical Market in Oil and Gas Industry has been growing at a positive rate, on account of the rising demand for oil and gas globally. The decline in the exploration and production, due to surplus oil in market across the globe has delayed the projects for the time being. However, increasing deep sea developments for hydrocarbons have been triggering the offshore market further driving the market for Umbilical.

During 2016-21, Global Umbilical market in oilfield is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.66%. Moreover, a decrease in crude oil prices will induce more pressure on the economies to exercise cost effective well practises and will result in rise in umbilicals in the coming years.

According to Analytics research report, “Global Umbilical Market (By Type, By Region, By Country): Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021) – (By Type- Hydraulic, Electro Hydraulic, Electro-Fiber Optical Hydraulic, Electro Hydraulic & Electro-Fiber Optical with Medium Voltage Cores; By Region- N. America, S. America, Africa, Europe, Middle-East and APAC)”, global Umbilical market is projected to exhibit a positive growth during 2016 – 2021 at a CAGR of 3.66 % wherein market in South America, West Africa and Asia Pacific is anticipated to rise at higher rates. On the basis of type of Umbilical, market is segmented By Type (Hydraulic Umbilical; Electro Hydraulic Umbilical; Electro- Fiber Optical Hydraulic Umbilical and Electro Hydraulic and Electro- Fiber Optical Hydraulic Umbilical with medium voltage cores) and By Geography (North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Middle East and APAC).

Few of the leading companies operating in the umbilical market include Oceaneering International, Technip, Nexans, Aker Solutions, Prysmian Group, Subsea 7 and many more.

Research Methodology

The objective of the research is to present the historical growth (2010-2015) and the future projections (2016-2021) of the umbilical market (global, regional, country) by various types (Hydraulic Umbilical; Electro Hydraulic Umbilical; Electro Hydraulic & Electro- Fiber Optical Umbilical with Medium Voltage Cores). Historical market trend of umbilical has been figured out through secondary research (associations, annual reports, magazines, journals) and by various paid databases. For presenting the dynamics of the industry and future projections, primary research was conducted and experts from the industry were interviewed.

Scope of the Report

The report provides Segmentation of Umbilical by Types

- Hydraulic Umbilical

- Electro Hydraulic Umbilical

- Electro- Fiber Optical Hydraulic Umbilical

- Electro Hydraulic & Electro- Fiber Optical Umbilical with Medium Voltage Cores

The report provides coverage by Region

- North America

- South America

- Africa

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East

The report provides coverage by Country

- United States

- Mexico

- Brazil

- Argentina

- China

- Australia

- Saudi Arabia

- Nigeria

- Angola

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

Table of Content:-

Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Product Overview

Global Oil and Gas Industry Overview

4.1. Global Crude Oil Production Market, By Volume, (Historic 2010-14)

4.2. Global Natural Gas Production Market, By Volume, (Historic 2010-2014)

Global Umbilical Market Overview

5.1. Global Umbilical Market: Total Market Size, Growth & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value (Historic 2011-15)

5.1.2. By Value (Forecast 2016E-21F)

5.2. Global Umbilical Market, By Component: Size, Growth & Forecast

5.2.1. Global Umbilical Component Market Share (%), 2015

5.3. Global Umbilical Market, By Type: Size, Growth & Forecast

5.3.1. Market Share, By Type, By Value (Historic 2011-15)

5.3.2. Market Share, By Type, By Value (Forecast 2016E-21F)

Global Umbilical Market Overview, By Regional Break-Up

6.1. Market Share, By Regions - 2015

6.2. Market Share, By Regions - 2021F

Americas Umbilical Market: An Analysis

Europe Umbilical Market: An Analysis

Africa Umbilical Market: An Analysis

Middle East Umbilical Market: An Analysis

APAC Umbilical Market: An Analysis

Market Dynamics

12.1. Market Drivers

12.2. Challenges

Market Trends and Developments

Porter Five Forces Analysis

14.1. Global Umbilical Market Porter Five Force Model

SWOT Analysis

15.1. Global Umbilical Market SWOT Analysis

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Competitive Landscape

17.1. Competitive Benchmarking

17.1.1. Sales Comparatives, Top 5 Companies

17.1.2. EBITDA Comparatives, Top 5 Companies

17.1.3. EBIT Comparatives, Top 5 Companies

17.1.4. PBT Comparatives, Top 5 Companies

17.1.5. PAT Comparatives, Top 5 Companies

17.1.6. Current Ratio Comparatives, Top 5 Companies

17.1.7. Profit Margin Ratio, Top 5 Companies

17.1.8. Debt-Equity Ratio, Top 5 Companies

17.2. Company Profiling

17.2.1. Oceaneering International Inc.

17.2.2. Technip

17.2.3. Nexans

17.2.4. Aker Solutions

17.2.5. Prysmian Group

17.2.6. JDR Cable Systems Ltd

17.2.7. Subsea 7

17.2.8. Sandvik

17.2.9. Parker Hannifin Corp

17.2.10. Actuant

Strategic RecommendationsList of Figures

…CONTINUED

