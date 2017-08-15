Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Rolling Stock Market 2017 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecasts to 2019

About rolling stock 
Wheeled railway vehicles that move on tracks are referred to as rolling stock. The vehicles primarily include locomotives, passenger rail vehicles, and freight wagons. Some are propelled vehicles and some are self-propelled. These vehicles are capital-intensive products and their manufacturing involves huge investment and long time. 
Technavio's analysts forecast the global rolling stock market to grow at a CAGR of 2.83% over the period 2014-2019. 
Covered in this report 
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global rolling stock market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, this report covers revenue generated by the vendors in the market. The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top 12 vendors in the market and also provides ranking of the leading vendors for 2014. The report also provides data on different segments of the global rolling stock market. The market is segmented based on types of locomotives and geography. 
Based on locomotive types, the market is segmented as follows: 
• Diesel locomotives 
• Electric locomotives 
Technavio's report, Global Rolling Stock Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA; it also covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. 

Key regions 
• Americas 
• APAC 
• Europe 
• MEA 
Key vendors 
• Alstom 
• Bombardier Transportation 
• China CNR 
• China South Locomotive and Rolling Stock 
• CJSC Transmashholding 
• Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles 
• GE Transportation 
• Hitachi 
• Hyundai Rotem 
• Kawasaki Heavy Industries 
• Mitsubishi Electric 
• Siemens 
Other prominent vendors 
• AmstedMaxion 
• Astra Rail 
• Azovobshemash 
• Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML) - India 
• Bradken 
• Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) - India 
• Cyient 
• DCD Rail 
• Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) - India 
• Downer Rail 
• éolane 
• FreightCar America 
• Hitachi Rail Europe 
• Integral Coach Factory 
• Japan Transport Engineering Company 
• JSC Dneprovagonmash 
• JSC Kryukovsky Railway Car Building Works 
• JSC Zavod Metallokonstruktsy 
• Kinki Sharyo 
• National Steel Car 
• Newag 
• Nippon Sharyo 
• OJSC Altaivagon 
• PESA Bydgoszcz 
• PKC Group 
• Progress Rail Services 
• Promtractor-Vagon CJSC 
• Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala - India 
• SCG Solutions 
• Sinara Transport Machines 
• Skoda Transportation 
• Stadler Rail Group 
• Talgo 
• Tatravagonka Poprad 
• Texmaco Rail and Engineering 
• The Greenbrier Companies 
• Trinity Industries 
• UGL Rail 
• Uralvagonzavod 
• Vossloh Group 
• Wabtec

Market driver 
• Increased Investment in rail infrastructure projects 
Market challenge 
• High initial investment 
Market trend 
• Urbanization and increased mobility 
Key questions answered in this report 
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space? 
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? 
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents

Executive Summary 
02. List of Abbreviations 
03. Scope of the Report 
04. Market Research Methodology 
05. Introduction 
06. Market Landscape 
07. Global Rolling Stock Market 
08. Market Segmentation by Locomotive Types 
09. Geographical Segmentation 
10. Buying Criteria 
11. Market Growth Drivers 
12. Drivers and their Impact 
13. Market Challenges 
14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges 
15. Market Trends 
16. Trends and their Impact 
17. Vendor Landscape 
18. Key Vendor Analysis 
    18.1 Alstom 
18.1.1 Key Facts 
      18.1.2 Business Overview 
      18.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2014 
      18.1.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 and 2014 
      18.1.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2014 
      18.1.6 Business Strategy 
      18.1.7 Recent Developments 
      18.1.8 SWOT Analysis 
18.2 Bombardier 
      18.2.1 Key Facts 
      18.2.2 Business Overview 
      18.2.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 
      18.2.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013 
      18.2.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013 
      18.2.6 Business Strategy 
      18.2.7 Recent Developments 
      18.2.8 SWOT Analysis 
    18.3 China CNR 
      18.3.1 Key Facts 
      18.3.2 Business Overview 
      18.3.3 Product Segmentation 
      18.3.4 Geographical Segmentation 
      18.3.5 Business Strategy 
      18.3.6 SWOT Analysis 
    18.4 China South Locomotive and Rolling Stock 
      18.4.1 Key Facts 
      18.4.2 Business Overview 
      18.4.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 
      18.4.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013 
      18.4.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013 
      18.4.6 Business Strategy 
      18.4.7 Recent Developments 
      18.4.8 SWOT Analysis 
    18.5 CJSC Transmashholding 
      18.5.1 Key Facts 
      18.5.2 Business Overview 
      18.5.3 Recent Developments 
      18.5.4 SWOT Analysis 
    18.6 Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles 
      18.6.1 Key Facts 
      18.6.2 Business Overview 
      18.6.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2014 
      18.6.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 and 2014 
      18.6.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2014 
      18.6.6 Recent Developments 
      18.6.7 SWOT Analysis 
    18.7 GE Transportation 
      18.7.1 Key Facts 
      18.7.2 Business Overview 
      18.7.3 Business Segmentation 
      18.7.4 Geographical Presence 
      18.7.5 Business Strategy 
      18.7.6 Recent Developments 
      18.7.7 SWOT Analysis 
    18.8 Hitachi 
 Continued…….


