Rolling Stock Market 2017 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecasts to 2019

About rolling stock
Wheeled railway vehicles that move on tracks are referred to as rolling stock. The vehicles primarily include locomotives, passenger rail vehicles, and freight wagons. Some are propelled vehicles and some are self-propelled. These vehicles are capital-intensive products and their manufacturing involves huge investment and long time.
Technavio's analysts forecast the global rolling stock market to grow at a CAGR of 2.83% over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this report
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global rolling stock market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, this report covers revenue generated by the vendors in the market. The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top 12 vendors in the market and also provides ranking of the leading vendors for 2014. The report also provides data on different segments of the global rolling stock market. The market is segmented based on types of locomotives and geography.
Based on locomotive types, the market is segmented as follows:
• Diesel locomotives
• Electric locomotives
Technavio's report, Global Rolling Stock Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA; it also covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years.
Key regions
• Americas
• APAC
• Europe
• MEA
Key vendors
• Alstom
• Bombardier Transportation
• China CNR
• China South Locomotive and Rolling Stock
• CJSC Transmashholding
• Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles
• GE Transportation
• Hitachi
• Hyundai Rotem
• Kawasaki Heavy Industries
• Mitsubishi Electric
• Siemens
Other prominent vendors
• AmstedMaxion
• Astra Rail
• Azovobshemash
• Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML) - India
• Bradken
• Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) - India
• Cyient
• DCD Rail
• Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) - India
• Downer Rail
• éolane
• FreightCar America
• Hitachi Rail Europe
• Integral Coach Factory
• Japan Transport Engineering Company
• JSC Dneprovagonmash
• JSC Kryukovsky Railway Car Building Works
• JSC Zavod Metallokonstruktsy
• Kinki Sharyo
• National Steel Car
• Newag
• Nippon Sharyo
• OJSC Altaivagon
• PESA Bydgoszcz
• PKC Group
• Progress Rail Services
• Promtractor-Vagon CJSC
• Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala - India
• SCG Solutions
• Sinara Transport Machines
• Skoda Transportation
• Stadler Rail Group
• Talgo
• Tatravagonka Poprad
• Texmaco Rail and Engineering
• The Greenbrier Companies
• Trinity Industries
• UGL Rail
• Uralvagonzavod
• Vossloh Group
• Wabtec
Market driver
• Increased Investment in rail infrastructure projects
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• High initial investment
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Urbanization and increased mobility
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents
Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
04. Market Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Market Landscape
07. Global Rolling Stock Market
08. Market Segmentation by Locomotive Types
09. Geographical Segmentation
10. Buying Criteria
11. Market Growth Drivers
12. Drivers and their Impact
13. Market Challenges
14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
15. Market Trends
16. Trends and their Impact
17. Vendor Landscape
18. Key Vendor Analysis
18.1 Alstom
18.1.1 Key Facts
18.1.2 Business Overview
18.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2014
18.1.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 and 2014
18.1.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2014
18.1.6 Business Strategy
18.1.7 Recent Developments
18.1.8 SWOT Analysis
18.2 Bombardier
18.2.1 Key Facts
18.2.2 Business Overview
18.2.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
18.2.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
18.2.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
18.2.6 Business Strategy
18.2.7 Recent Developments
18.2.8 SWOT Analysis
18.3 China CNR
18.3.1 Key Facts
18.3.2 Business Overview
18.3.3 Product Segmentation
18.3.4 Geographical Segmentation
18.3.5 Business Strategy
18.3.6 SWOT Analysis
18.4 China South Locomotive and Rolling Stock
18.4.1 Key Facts
18.4.2 Business Overview
18.4.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
18.4.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
18.4.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
18.4.6 Business Strategy
18.4.7 Recent Developments
18.4.8 SWOT Analysis
18.5 CJSC Transmashholding
18.5.1 Key Facts
18.5.2 Business Overview
18.5.3 Recent Developments
18.5.4 SWOT Analysis
18.6 Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles
18.6.1 Key Facts
18.6.2 Business Overview
18.6.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2014
18.6.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 and 2014
18.6.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2014
18.6.6 Recent Developments
18.6.7 SWOT Analysis
18.7 GE Transportation
18.7.1 Key Facts
18.7.2 Business Overview
18.7.3 Business Segmentation
18.7.4 Geographical Presence
18.7.5 Business Strategy
18.7.6 Recent Developments
18.7.7 SWOT Analysis
18.8 Hitachi
Continued…….
