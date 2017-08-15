Rolling Stock Market 2017 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecasts to 2019

WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Rolling Stock SWOT Analysis And Forecast 2019

About rolling stock

Wheeled railway vehicles that move on tracks are referred to as rolling stock. The vehicles primarily include locomotives, passenger rail vehicles, and freight wagons. Some are propelled vehicles and some are self-propelled. These vehicles are capital-intensive products and their manufacturing involves huge investment and long time.

Technavio's analysts forecast the global rolling stock market to grow at a CAGR of 2.83% over the period 2014-2019.

Covered in this report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global rolling stock market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, this report covers revenue generated by the vendors in the market. The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top 12 vendors in the market and also provides ranking of the leading vendors for 2014. The report also provides data on different segments of the global rolling stock market. The market is segmented based on types of locomotives and geography.

Based on locomotive types, the market is segmented as follows:

• Diesel locomotives

• Electric locomotives

Technavio's report, Global Rolling Stock Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA; it also covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years.

Key regions

• Americas

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

Key vendors

• Alstom

• Bombardier Transportation

• China CNR

• China South Locomotive and Rolling Stock

• CJSC Transmashholding

• Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles

• GE Transportation

• Hitachi

• Hyundai Rotem

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Siemens

Other prominent vendors

• AmstedMaxion

• Astra Rail

• Azovobshemash

• Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML) - India

• Bradken

• Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) - India

• Cyient

• DCD Rail

• Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) - India

• Downer Rail

• éolane

• FreightCar America

• Hitachi Rail Europe

• Integral Coach Factory

• Japan Transport Engineering Company

• JSC Dneprovagonmash

• JSC Kryukovsky Railway Car Building Works

• JSC Zavod Metallokonstruktsy

• Kinki Sharyo

• National Steel Car

• Newag

• Nippon Sharyo

• OJSC Altaivagon

• PESA Bydgoszcz

• PKC Group

• Progress Rail Services

• Promtractor-Vagon CJSC

• Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala - India

• SCG Solutions

• Sinara Transport Machines

• Skoda Transportation

• Stadler Rail Group

• Talgo

• Tatravagonka Poprad

• Texmaco Rail and Engineering

• The Greenbrier Companies

• Trinity Industries

• UGL Rail

• Uralvagonzavod

• Vossloh Group

• Wabtec

Market driver

• Increased Investment in rail infrastructure projects

Market challenge

• High initial investment

Market trend

• Urbanization and increased mobility

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents

Executive Summary

02. List of Abbreviations

03. Scope of the Report

04. Market Research Methodology

05. Introduction

06. Market Landscape

07. Global Rolling Stock Market

08. Market Segmentation by Locomotive Types

09. Geographical Segmentation

10. Buying Criteria

11. Market Growth Drivers

12. Drivers and their Impact

13. Market Challenges

14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

15. Market Trends

16. Trends and their Impact

17. Vendor Landscape

18. Key Vendor Analysis

18.1 Alstom

18.1.1 Key Facts

18.1.2 Business Overview

18.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2014

18.1.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 and 2014

18.1.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2014

18.1.6 Business Strategy

18.1.7 Recent Developments

18.1.8 SWOT Analysis

18.2 Bombardier

18.2.1 Key Facts

18.2.2 Business Overview

18.2.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

18.2.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

18.2.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

18.2.6 Business Strategy

18.2.7 Recent Developments

18.2.8 SWOT Analysis

18.3 China CNR

18.3.1 Key Facts

18.3.2 Business Overview

18.3.3 Product Segmentation

18.3.4 Geographical Segmentation

18.3.5 Business Strategy

18.3.6 SWOT Analysis

18.4 China South Locomotive and Rolling Stock

18.4.1 Key Facts

18.4.2 Business Overview

18.4.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

18.4.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

18.4.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

18.4.6 Business Strategy

18.4.7 Recent Developments

18.4.8 SWOT Analysis

18.5 CJSC Transmashholding

18.5.1 Key Facts

18.5.2 Business Overview

18.5.3 Recent Developments

18.5.4 SWOT Analysis

18.6 Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles

18.6.1 Key Facts

18.6.2 Business Overview

18.6.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2014

18.6.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 and 2014

18.6.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2014

18.6.6 Recent Developments

18.6.7 SWOT Analysis

18.7 GE Transportation

18.7.1 Key Facts

18.7.2 Business Overview

18.7.3 Business Segmentation

18.7.4 Geographical Presence

18.7.5 Business Strategy

18.7.6 Recent Developments

18.7.7 SWOT Analysis

18.8 Hitachi

Continued…….

