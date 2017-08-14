Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Granite Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Granite -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Granite Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds "Granite -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022" To Its Research Database

Global Granite market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including 

Gem Granites 
SMG 
Aravali India 
Cosentino 
Levantina 
Coldspring 
Diaamond Granite 
Antolini 
Rock of Ages 
Williams Stone 
KSG 
Amso International 
R.E.D. Graniti 
Pokarna 
Nile Marble & Granite 
Swenson Granite 
Rashi Granite 
Gabro 
Wadi EI Nile 
Malani Granite 
Glaze 
UMGG 
Yunfu Xuechi 
Kangli Stone 
Xiamen Xinze 
Yinlian Stone 
Zongyi Stone 
Wanlistone 
Xinfeng Group 

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Granite in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Granite Slabs 
Granite Tiles 

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Granite for each application, including 
Construction & Decoration 
Monument & Statuary 
Furniture 
Other

Table of Contents

Global Granite Market Research Report 2017 
1 Granite Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Granite 
1.2 Granite Segment by Type (Product Category) 
1.2.1 Global Granite Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022) 
1.2.2 Global Granite Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016 
1.2.3 Granite Slabs 
1.2.4 Granite Tiles 
1.3 Global Granite Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Granite Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022) 
1.3.2 Construction & Decoration 
1.3.3 Monument & Statuary 
1.3.4 Furniture 
1.3.5 Other 
1.4 Global Granite Market by Region (2012-2022) 
1.4.1 Global Granite Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022) 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Granite (2012-2022) 
1.5.1 Global Granite Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.5.2 Global Granite Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

....

7 Global Granite Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 
7.1 Gem Granites 
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.1.2 Granite Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.1.2.1 Product A 
7.1.2.2 Product B 
7.1.3 Gem Granites Granite Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.2 SMG 
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.2.2 Granite Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.2.2.1 Product A 
7.2.2.2 Product B 
7.2.3 SMG Granite Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.3 Aravali India 
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.3.2 Granite Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.3.2.1 Product A 
7.3.2.2 Product B 
7.3.3 Aravali India Granite Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.4 Cosentino 
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.4.2 Granite Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.4.2.1 Product A 
7.4.2.2 Product B 
7.4.3 Cosentino Granite Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.5 Levantina 
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.5.2 Granite Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.5.2.1 Product A 
7.5.2.2 Product B 
7.5.3 Levantina Granite Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.6 Coldspring 
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.6.2 Granite Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.6.2.1 Product A 
7.6.2.2 Product B 
7.6.3 Coldspring Granite Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.7 Diaamond Granite 
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.7.2 Granite Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.7.2.1 Product A 
7.7.2.2 Product B 
7.7.3 Diaamond Granite Granite Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.8 Antolini 
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.8.2 Granite Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.8.2.1 Product A 
7.8.2.2 Product B 
7.8.3 Antolini Granite Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.9 Rock of Ages 
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.9.2 Granite Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.9.2.1 Product A 
7.9.2.2 Product B 
7.9.3 Rock of Ages Granite Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.10 Williams Stone 
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.10.2 Granite Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.10.2.1 Product A 
7.10.2.2 Product B 
7.10.3 Williams Stone Granite Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.11 KSG 
7.12 Amso International 
7.13 R.E.D. Graniti 
7.14 Pokarna 
7.15 Nile Marble & Granite 
7.16 Swenson Granite 
7.17 Rashi Granite 
7.18 Gabro 
7.19 Wadi EI Nile 
7.20 Malani Granite 
7.21 Glaze 
7.22 UMGG 
7.23 Yunfu Xuechi 
7.24 Kangli Stone 
7.25 Xiamen Xinze 
7.26 Yinlian Stone 
7.27 Zongyi Stone 
7.28 Wanlistone 
7.29 Xinfeng Group

Continued...

