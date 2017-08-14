Global Alzheimer’s Drug Market 2017 : Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts by 2022

Alzheimer’s Drug Market

PUNE, INDIA, August 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alzheimer’s Drug Market:

Executive Summary

Progressive numbers of neurological disorders along with escalating demand for drugs to control of Alzheimer Disease.

The Global Alzheimer’s Market is growing at a moderate rate over last five years on account of rising expenditure on health care especially neurological disorders among ageing population and escalating role of private and government bodies in empowering R&D measures to avoid degenerative disorders. During 2015-20, Global Alzheimer Disease Market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate on account of robust expansion plans of the increase in medical facilities. Moreover, increase in number of patients suffering from degenerative disorder is further anticipated to boost the Global Alzheimer’s market in the coming years.

According to Analytics research report, “Global Alzheimer’s Drug Market: Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2015-2020) - (By Type - Imaging, Therapeutics, Diagnostics, Biomarkers; By Age: 65 years; By Region; Global Dementia Market)”, global Alzheimer’s market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 8.54% during 2015–2020. On the basis of Reisberg Scale, market is categorized by seven stages of Alzheimer. Alzheimer is expected to be cured by Drugs; Exercise and Nutrition. Growth in Alzheimer’s Drug market is anticipated to grow in the next five years. Asia Pacific region dominated the revenue contribution share in 2014 and the region is forecast to continue its domination through 2020. Few of the leading companies operating in Global Alzheimer’s Disease Market include Axovant Sciences Ltd., Biotie Therapies, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Novartis International AG and many more.

Scope of the Report

The report “Global Alzheimer’s Drug Market: Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2015-2020) - (By Type - Imaging, Therapeutics, Diagnostics, Biomarkers; By Age: 65 years; By Region; Global Dementia Market)” analyzes the following aspects of global Alzheimer’s market:

Global Alzheimer’s Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis – By Therapeutics, By Diagnostics and Biomarkers, By Imaging Sector, By Patient and By Drugs

Policy & Regulatory Landscape

Market Entry Strategies for Domestic/Foreign Players

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Table of Contents

Research Methodology

Alzheimer’s Disease Market Overview

Global Alzheimer’s Disease Market Outlook

Global Alzheimer’s Disease Market

4.1 By Therapeutics

4.2 By Diagnostics and Biomarkers

4.3 By Imaging Sector

4.4 By Disease Modifying Therapeutics

Global Alzheimer’s Disease Market Outlook-By Demographic (Age-Group)

Global Alzheimer’s Disease Market Outlook-By Drug

Global Alzheimer’s Disease Market Outlook-By Region

United States Alzheimer’s Disease Market Outlook

8.1 United States Dementia Market Outlook

Global Dementia Disease Market Outlook

10.1 By Regional Break-Up

10.1.1 Asia-Pacific Dementia Market Outlook

10.2 By Countries

10.2.1 Low Income Country -wise Break up

10.2.2 Top Ten Country-wise Break-Up

Australia Dementia Market Outlook

UK Dementia Market Outlook

Market Dynamics

11.1 Drivers

11.2 Challenges

Market Trends & Developments

Competitive Landscape

13.1 Sales Comparatives, Top 5 Companies

13.2 EBITDA Comparatives, Top 5 Companies

13.3 EBIT Comparatives, Top 5 Companies

13.4 PBT Comparatives, Top 5 Companies

13.5 PAT Comparatives, Top 5 Companies

13.6 Current Ratio Comparatives, Top 5 Companies

Company Profiling

14.1 Pfizer Inc.

14.2 Novartis International AG

14.3 Axovant Sciences Ltd.

14.4 Acadia Pharmaceuticals

14.5 Biotie Therapies

…CONTINUED

