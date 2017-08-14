Peripheral Lung Cancer Market -Pipeline Insights, 2017-2022

Peripheral Lung Cancer

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Peripheral Lung Cancer Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database.

PUNE, INDIA, August 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peripheral Lung Cancer Market:

Executive Summary

“Peripheral Lung Cancer -Pipeline Insights, 2016”, report provides comprehensive insights about pipeline drugs across this indication. A key objective of the report is to establish the understanding for all the 12 pipeline drugs that fall under the category of Peripheral Lung Cancer. Peripheral lung cancer usually begins in tissues that lie near the outer parts of the lungs, and may be diagnosed later in due course of time.

The report also provides the recent trends as these days’ companies are focusing on the Targeted Therapy for cancer majorly on the inner working of the lung cancer cells and process, which will control their growth and spread. Morphotek’s Farletuzumab is the only monoclonal antibody in Phase II competing against the other small molecules in development along with Solitomab of Amgen in Phase I.

Recent report of Delveinsight covers drugs that are being developed with novel approach to target or intervene along the pathways of tumorigenesis. Currently in pipeline, we can observe close competition between the Phase II drugs of Big Pharma such as Pfizer and Eisai along with mid tier companies such as Hanmi, Axelar and Morphotek. Boehringer is leading both in market as well as in pipeline with Afatinib in Phase III stage of development.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/476525-peripheral-lung-cancer-pipeline-insights-2016

Scope:

The new report, provides a Peripheral Lung Cancer Landscape across the globe

The report provides drug profiles which includes product description, MOA, licensors & collaborators, development partner and chemical information

Comparative analysis at various stages covering Filed, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages

Coverage of the Peripheral Lung Cancer pipeline on the basis of target, MOA, route of administration, technology involved and molecule type

The report reviews key players involved in the therapeutics development for Peripheral Lung Cancer and also provide company profiling

Pipeline products coverage based on various stages of development from NDA filings to discovery.

Provides pipeline assessment by monotherapy and combination therapy products, stage of development and molecule type.

Reasons to Buy:

Complete Pipeline intelligence and complete understanding over therapeutics development for Peripheral Lung Cancer

Identify the relationship between the drugs and use it for target finding, drug repurposing, and precision medicine.

Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Peripheral Lung Cancer pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics

Developing strategic initiatives to support your drug development activities.

Optimize your portfolio and keep you in touch with the rapidly changing pharmaceutical markets, and make the best decisions for your business.

Develop and design in licensing and out licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope

Provides strategically significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D development strategies

Modify the therapeutic portfolio by identifying discontinued projects and understanding the factors that drove them from pipeline

Gaining a Full Picture of the Competitive Landscape for Evidence based Decisions

For further information on this report, please visit - https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/476525-peripheral-lung-cancer-pipeline-insights-2016

Table of Contents

Table of Content:

Peripheral Lung Cancer Overview

• Types

• Peripheral Lung Cancer (Lung adenocarcinoma)

• Epidemiology

• Diagnosis of adenocarcinoma

• Treatment of Adenocarcinoma of the lung

• Pipeline Therapeutics

• Therapeutics under Development by Companies

• Last Stage Products (Phase III)

• Comparative Analysis

• Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

• Comparative Analysis

• Early Stage Products (Phase I and IND)

• Comparative Analysis

• Discovery and Pre-clinical Stage Products

• Comparative Analysis

• Therapeutic Assessment

• Assessment by Monotherapy Products

• Assessment by Route of Administration

• Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

• Assessment by Molecule Type

• Dormant Products

• Companies involved in Therapeutics Development

• Appendix

• Methodology

• Consulting Services

• About DelveInsight

• Contact Us

• Disclaimer

List of tables:

Table 1: Number of Products Under Development for Peripheral Lung Cancer, 2016

• Table 2: Number of Products under Development by Companies,2016

• Table 3: Last Stage Products (Phase III and Filed),2016

• Table 4: Mid Stage Products (Phase II), 2016

• Table 5: Early Stage Products (Phase I and IND), 2016

• Table 6: Discovery and Pre-clinical Stage Products, 2016

• Table 7: Assessment by Monotherapy Products, 2016

• Table 8: Assessment by Route Of Administration, 2016

• Table 9: Assessment by Stage and Route Of Administration, 2016

• Table 10: Assessment by Molecule Type, 2016

• Table 11: Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type, 2016

• Table 12: Dormant Drugs, 2016

• Table 13: Companies Involved in Therapeutic Development, 2016

List of figures:

Figure 1: Number of Products under Development for Peripheral Lung Cancer, 2016

• Figure 2: Last Stage Products (Phase III) 2016

• Figure 3: Mid Stage Products (Phase II), 2016

• Figure 4:Early Stage Products (Phase I and IND), 2016

• Figure 5: Discovery and Pre-clinical Stage Products, 2016

• Figure 6: Assessment by Monotherapy Products, 2016

• Figure 7: Assessment by Route of Administration, 2016

• Figure 8: Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration, 2016

• Figure 9: Assessment by Molecule Type, 2016

• Figure 10: Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type, 2016

…CONTINUED

Buy this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=476525