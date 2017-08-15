Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market 2017 Global Analysis & Forecast to 2022 Market Research Report
PUNE, INDIA, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Light Vehicle Front End Modules SWOT Analysis And Forecast 2022
Light Vehicle Front End Modules is consists of building the automotive front end off line, and installing the entire module as one complete assembly on the vehicle rather than building up the front end vehicle component by component. The Front End Module is the aggregate of components located in its front part which carry out many functions (esthetical, structural, aerodynamically, engine cooling, and safety) and which are preassembled as subassembly ready to be installed into the vehicle. The Front End Module included many components, such as Radiator, Condenser, Core Support, Headlight, Front Grill, Bumpers, Fenders, Crash Management System, and Others.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Light Vehicle Front End Modules in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
HBPO Group
Magna
Valeo
Flex-N-Gate Corporation
DENSO
Calsonic Kansei
Hyundai Mobis
SL Corporation
Yinlun
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Metal/Plastic Hybrids
Composites
Plastic
Steel
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Sedan
SUV
Others
Table Of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Metal/Plastic Hybrids
1.2.2 Composites
1.2.3 Plastic
1.2.4 Steel
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Sedan
1.3.2 SUV
1.3.3 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 HBPO Group
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 HBPO Group Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Magna
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 Magna Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Valeo
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 Valeo Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Flex-N-Gate Corporation
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 Flex-N-Gate Corporation Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 DENSO
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Type 1
2.5.2.2 Type 2
2.5.3 DENSO Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 Calsonic Kansei
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Type 1
2.6.2.2 Type 2
2.6.3 Calsonic Kansei Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.7 Hyundai Mobis
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Type 1
2.7.2.2 Type 2
2.7.3 Hyundai Mobis Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.8 SL Corporation
2.8.1 Business Overview
2.8.2 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Type and Applications
2.8.2.1 Type 1
2.8.2.2 Type 2
2.8.3 SL Corporation Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.9 Yinlun
2.9.1 Business Overview
2.9.2 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Type and Applications
2.9.2.1 Type 1
2.9.2.2 Type 2
2.9.3 Yinlun Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
Continued…….
