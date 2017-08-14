LEARNINGONLINE.XYZ WINS SILVER AND BRONZE STEVIE® AWARD IN 2017 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AWARDS℠
Winners to Be Celebrated at Gala Event on 21 October in Barcelona, Spain
The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2017 IBAs received entries from more than 60 nations and territories.
Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala awards banquet at the W Hotel in Barcelona, Spain on 21 October.
A record total of more than 3,900 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others. Learningonline.xyz won a Silver Stevie in the Startup of the Year - Consumer Products Industries category and a Bronze Stevie in the Startup of the Year - Business Services Industries category, for its eLearning and Professional Training & Development services.
Moaz Khan, V.P. Marketing & UX at Learningonline.xyz commented, “We are delighted to have won Silver and Bronze Stevie’s at the 14th Annual International Business Awards and are overwhelmed with the positive feedback and comments from the judges, who commended us for our product innovation and initiative to bring 160+ languages and cultures from around the world to our learners through a unique cultural connectivity ecosystem.”
Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 executives worldwide who participated on 12 juries.
“The IBA judges from across the world were highly impressed with the nominations they reviewed this year. With the level of achievement documented in the nominations from 60 nations, the Stevie Awards are proud to honor organizations that demonstrate a high level of achievement in a variety of industries” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. “We look forward to sharing many of these stories with people around the world over the coming months, through the Stevie Awards blog and social media channels, with the hope to inspire others to high achievement.”
Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.
About Learningonline.xyz:
Learningonline.xyz delivers a unique cultural connectivity ecosystem, connecting cultures through language learning innovation in over 160 languages. It is the only solution to offer video and micro based language learning for 160+ languages. Its combination of mLMS, apps and online-based products connects learners, peers, and instructors to a world of cultures.
Cudoo: Self-paced online courses for 160+ languages and professional development skills.
Langu.ag: Award-winning free multi-language app for 160+ languages.
Speaking Cultures: Online language exchange platform for peer learning
About the Stevie Awards:
Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com
