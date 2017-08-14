Heart Failure Therapeutic and Drug Pipeline Review H2

Heart Failure Therapeutic Pipeline Market Review, H2 2017

Summary

Heart failure is also known as congestive heart failure (CHF). CHF is a condition in which the heart is no longer able to pump out enough oxygen-rich blood. Symptoms include cough, fatigue, weakness, faintness, loss of appetite, swollen (enlarged) liver or abdomen, swollen feet and ankles and weight gain. The predisposing factors include high blood pressure, diabetes, sleep apnea, alcohol use and irregular heartbeats. Treatment includes surgery, vasodilator, beta blockers and diuretics.

Report Highlights

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare latest pipeline guide Congestive Heart Failure (Heart Failure) - Pipeline Review, H2 2017, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Congestive Heart Failure (Heart Failure) (Cardiovascular), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.

The Congestive Heart Failure (Heart Failure) (Cardiovascular) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Congestive Heart Failure (Heart Failure) and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 1, 19, 27, 17, 2, 43, 11 and 1 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 1, 1, 19 and 8 molecules, respectively.

Congestive Heart Failure (Heart Failure) (Cardiovascular) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. The guide is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct’s proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.

Scope

- The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Congestive Heart Failure (Heart Failure) (Cardiovascular).

- The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Congestive Heart Failure (Heart Failure) (Cardiovascular) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

- The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

- The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

- The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Congestive Heart Failure (Heart Failure) (Cardiovascular) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

- The pipeline guide evaluates Congestive Heart Failure (Heart Failure) (Cardiovascular) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

- The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

- The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Congestive Heart Failure (Heart Failure) (Cardiovascular)

Reasons to buy

- Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

- Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

- Find and recognize significant and varied types of therapeutics under development for Congestive Heart Failure (Heart Failure) (Cardiovascular).

- Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

- Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

- Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying key players and it’s most promising pipeline therapeutics.

- Formulate corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Congestive Heart Failure (Heart Failure) (Cardiovascular) pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.

- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.

- Adjust the therapeutic portfolio by recognizing discontinued projects and understand from the know-how what drove them from pipeline.

Table of Content: Key Points

Table of Contents 2

Introduction 5

Congestive Heart Failure (Heart Failure) - Overview 6

Congestive Heart Failure (Heart Failure) - Therapeutics Development 7

Congestive Heart Failure (Heart Failure) - Therapeutics Assessment 26

Congestive Heart Failure (Heart Failure) - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development 40

Congestive Heart Failure (Heart Failure) - Drug Profiles 75

Congestive Heart Failure (Heart Failure) - Dormant Projects 360

Congestive Heart Failure (Heart Failure) - Discontinued Products 366

Congestive Heart Failure (Heart Failure) - Product Development Milestones 368

…Continued

