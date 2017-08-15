Packaged Vegan Foods 2017 US Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 8.14 % and Forecast to 2021

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Packaged Vegan Foods Market 2017-2021 ” reports to its Database.

Packaged Vegan Foods SWOT Analysis And Forecast 2021

About Packaged Vegan Foods

Packaged vegan foods are plant-based packaged food products prepared without the use of any ingredients or products derived from animals, including but not limited to meat, fish, and poultry products, dairy products, and honey. With an aim to reduce the consumption of animal-based products and protect animal rights, along with the rising awareness of the various health benefits of following veganism, many consumers in the US are now actively adopting the vegan lifestyle. Furthermore, health benefits associated with the consumption of plant-based diets are also are encouraging many consumers to adopt veganism.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the packaged vegan foods in the US market to grow at a CAGR of 8.14% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the packaged vegan foods in the US market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of labeled packaged vegan foods sold to customers through various retail outlets, which include but are not limited to, hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, independent retailers, discount stores, warehouse clubs, and online channel.

Technavio's report, Packaged Vegan Foods in the US Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Amy's Kitchen

• Beyond Meat

• Tofutti Brands

• WHITEWAVE FOODS

Other prominent vendors

• Annie's Homegrown

• Barbara's

• Dr. McDougall's Right Foods

• Edward & Sons

• Follow Your Heart

• Louisville Vegan Jerky

• Miyoko's Kitchen

• Pacific Foods

• Tofuna Fysh

• UNILEVER

Market driver

• Health benefits of vegan diet

Market challenge

• Threat of contamination with non-vegan and non-vegetarian foods

Market trend

• Media buzz and celebrity endorsements promoting veganism

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Country profile

• Key economic indicators in the US

PART 06: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Packaged vegan foods market in the US

• Five forces analysis

• Marketing mix for the packaged vegan foods market in the US

PART 07: Market segmentation by product

• Packaged vegan foods market in the US by product

• Packaged vegan dairy alternatives market in the US

• Packaged vegan meat alternatives and ready-to-eat meals market in the US

• Packaged vegan bakery and confectionery products market in the US

• Other packaged vegan foods market in the US

PART 08: Market segmentation by distribution channel

• Packaged vegan foods market in the US by distribution channel

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Media buzz and celebrity endorsements promoting veganism

• New product developments in the vegan foods category

• Increased focus on environmental protection

PART 12: Competitor analysis

• Competitive scenario

• Competitive positioning assessment

• Market positioning matrix based on product portfolio and brand presence for key market players

• Amy's Kitchen

• Beyond Meat

• Tofutti Brands

• WHITEWAVE FOODS

• Other prominent market players

PART 13: Appendix

• List of abbreviations

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 01: Major reasons for adopting a vegan diet in the US 2016

Exhibit 02: Urban population in the US 2010-2015 (millions)

Exhibit 03: GDP per capita in the US 2010-2015 ($)

Exhibit 04: Real median household income in the US 2010-2015 ($)

Exhibit 05: Inflation rate measured by consumer price index in the US 2010-2015 (%)

Exhibit 06: Packaged vegan foods market in the US: An overview

Exhibit 07: Packaged vegan foods market in the US by product type

Exhibit 08: Packaged vegan foods market in the US 2016-2021 ($ billions)

Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis

Exhibit 10: Marketing mix for the packaged vegan foods market in the US

