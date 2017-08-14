Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market in CEE to Grow at a CAGR Of 7.68% During the Period 2017-2021
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies Mentioned: AkzoNobel, BASF, Kemira, SNF Group, Solenis, Donau Chemie, Feralco, PCC Rokita, and Sachtleben Chemie.
About Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals, Water treatment or purification is the process of removing unwanted chemicals, materials, and biological contaminants from raw water. The objective of water treatment is to provide water that is fit for consumption. Most of the water goes through the purification process for human consumption (drinking water, 56%). Water is also treated according to the requirements of pharmacology, chemical, medical, and industrial applications.
Analysts forecast the Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market in CEE to Grow at a CAGR Of 7.68% During the Period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in CEE for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market in CEE 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• AkzoNobel
• BASF
• Kemira
• SNF Group
• Solenis
Other prominent vendors
• Donau Chemie
• Feralco
• PCC Rokita
• Sachtleben Chemie
Market driver
• Legislative pressure prevents exploitation of environment
Market challenge
• High switching cost among products
Market trend
• Increasing awareness for water and energy savings
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by type of chemicals
• Municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in CEE by type of chemicals
• Flocculants market in CEE
• Coagulants market in CEE
• Disinfectants and general biocidal products market in CEE
• Scale and corrosion inhibitors market in CEE
• Other municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in CEE
PART 07: Market segmentation by type of treatment plants
• Municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in CEE by type of treatment plants
• Municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in CEE for wastewater treatment plants
• Municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in CEE for water treatment plants
PART 08: Market segmentation by country
• Municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in CEE by country
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: Market trends
• Increasing requirement for water treatment facilities
• Increasing awareness for water and energy savings
• Innovation and development
PART 12: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Major market vendors
• Other prominent vendors
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
• AkzoNobel
• BASF
• Kemira
• SNF Group
• Solenis
PART 14: Appendix
