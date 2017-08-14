Orbis Research

Orbis Research has added Latest Research Report on "Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market in CEE 2017-2021" to its Database.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies Mentioned: AkzoNobel, BASF, Kemira, SNF Group, Solenis, Donau Chemie, Feralco, PCC Rokita, and Sachtleben Chemie.

About Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals, Water treatment or purification is the process of removing unwanted chemicals, materials, and biological contaminants from raw water. The objective of water treatment is to provide water that is fit for consumption. Most of the water goes through the purification process for human consumption (drinking water, 56%). Water is also treated according to the requirements of pharmacology, chemical, medical, and industrial applications.

Analysts forecast the Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market in CEE to Grow at a CAGR Of 7.68% During the Period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the municipal water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in CEE for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market in CEE 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• AkzoNobel

• BASF

• Kemira

• SNF Group

• Solenis

Other prominent vendors

• Donau Chemie

• Feralco

• PCC Rokita

• Sachtleben Chemie

Market driver

• Legislative pressure prevents exploitation of environment

Market challenge

• High switching cost among products

Market trend

• Increasing awareness for water and energy savings

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

