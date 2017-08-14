Market Overview of Liver Cancer pipeline Landscape

Liver Cancer Therapeutics strategies and Product Pipeline Review 2017

Summary

Globally, liver cancer is the sixth most common cancer, but its poor prognosis makes it the second leading cause of cancer-related death (Globocan, 2012). Currently, the range of therapies is limited; the market consisted entirely of chemotherapies for many years, and only recently have targeted therapies begun to emerge.

The liver cancer market is segmented in terms of its needs. Early-stage patients have access to curative therapies such as surgical resection, and therefore have a relatively positive outlook. However, at at the opposite end of the spectrum patients that are diagnosed in later stages - who represent the majority of the patient population - are not eligible for surgery, and have a very poor prognosis in spite of the approvals of targeted therapies such as Nexavar (sorafenib) and Stivarga (regorafenib).

In stark contrast to the relatively limited market landscape, which contains just 86 products, the liver cancer pipeline is large, diverse and highly innovative. The pipeline has 423 products in active development, with diversity of both molecule type and mechanism of action. Of these, 122 are first-in-class, and act on 109 distinct first-in-class molecular targets. These products span a very wide range of molecular target types including cancer immunotherapies, receptor tyrosine kinases, targeted cytotoxic agents and kinase inhibitors, far exceeding the scope of products present in the chemotherapy-dominated market.

Scope

- The 423 products in active development, of which 122 are first-in-class and therefore act on completely novel targets, far exceed the scope of the current market. How will pipeline innovation affect the future liver cancer market?

- There are 109 distinct first-in-class molecular targets currently being studied. Which of these hold the greatest potential to improve future disease treatment with regard to their molecular target?

- The majority of first-in-class products in development are cancer immunotherapies. Which of these are the most promising, and how does the ratio of first-in-class targets to first-in-class products differ by stage of development and molecular target class?

- A significant number of first-in-class products have been identified with some prior involvement in deals. How do deal frequency and value compare between target families and molecule types, and which first-in-class programs have not yet been involved in a licensing or co-development deal?

