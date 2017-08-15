Global Industrial Food Dryer Market by Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2021

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Industrial Food Dryer Market 2017-2021 ” reports to its Database.

About Industrial Food Dryer

Drying is a process that removes liquid from solid materials using methods other than mechanical methods. Drying is the final step before the packaging of products. The drying process involves a source of heat and air flow, which are used to evaporate the water content from the materials. In industrial dryers, drying of materials takes place through conduction, convection, or radiation. Industrial dryers are used to dry bulk materials like food, grains, medicines, and others.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global industrial food dryer market to grow at a CAGR of 2.43% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial food dryer market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers six types of dryers are mainly considered based on their usages such as spray dryers, freeze dryers, fluidized-bed dryers, drum dryers, vacuum dryers, and tray dryers.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Industrial Food Dryer Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Bühler

• GEA Group

• OKAWARA

• SPX FLOW

• Turatti Group

Other prominent vendors

• AGRIDRY DRYERS

• ANDRITZ

• BINDER Dehydration

• Boda Microwave

• Bucher

• Carrier Vibrating Equipment

• Comessa

• Excel Plants & Equipment

• HEINKEL Drying and Separation Group

• Heinzen Manufacturing International

• IPEC

• Juran Technologies

• Lanly

• MechaTech Systems

• New AVM Systech

• Plasma Kraft

• SSP

• CPM Wolverine Proctor

Market driver

• Increase in demand for freeze drying equipment in food processing

Market challenge

• Increase in maintenance will increase operating cost

Market trend

• Expansion of food processing plants

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

• Segmentation by product

• Segmentation by geography

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

• Market overview

• Global spray dryer market for food industry

• Global freeze dryer market for food industry

• Global fluidized-bed dryer market for food industry

• Global drum dryer market for food industry

• Global vacuum dryer market for food industry

• Global tray dryer market for food industry

• Other dryers

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Market overview

• Industrial food dryer market in EMEA

• Industrial food dryer market in Americas

• Industrial food dryer market in APAC

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Expansion of food processing plants

• Energy- and cost-efficient dryers gaining traction

• Growing popularity of automated multifunctional drying systems

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

• Bühler

• GEA Group

• OKAWARA

• SPX FLOW

• Turatti Group

• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: Appendix

List of abbreviations

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 01: Global industrial food dryer market in global industrial dryer market 2016

Exhibit 02: Types of industrial food dryers

Exhibit 03: Bubble chart analysis: Global industrial food dryer market by product 2016-2021

Exhibit 04: Bubble chart analysis: Global industrial food dryer market by geography 2016-2021

Exhibit 05: Global industrial food dryer market: An overview

Exhibit 06: Global industrial food dryer market 2016-2021 ($ millions)

Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis

Exhibit 08: Global industrial food dryer market by product 2016 (% share of revenue)

Exhibit 09: Global industrial food dryer market by product 2021 (% share of revenue)

Exhibit 10: Global spray dryer market for food industry 2016-2021 ($ millions)

Continued…….

