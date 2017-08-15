Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Industrial Food Dryer Market by Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2021

Industrial Food Dryer SWOT Analysis And Forecast 2021

About Industrial Food Dryer

Drying is a process that removes liquid from solid materials using methods other than mechanical methods. Drying is the final step before the packaging of products. The drying process involves a source of heat and air flow, which are used to evaporate the water content from the materials. In industrial dryers, drying of materials takes place through conduction, convection, or radiation. Industrial dryers are used to dry bulk materials like food, grains, medicines, and others.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global industrial food dryer market to grow at a CAGR of 2.43% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report 
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial food dryer market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers six types of dryers are mainly considered based on their usages such as spray dryers, freeze dryers, fluidized-bed dryers, drum dryers, vacuum dryers, and tray dryers.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography: 
• Americas 
• APAC 
• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Industrial Food Dryer Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors 
• Bühler 
• GEA Group 
• OKAWARA 
• SPX FLOW 
• Turatti Group

Other prominent vendors 
• AGRIDRY DRYERS 
• ANDRITZ 
• BINDER Dehydration 
• Boda Microwave 
• Bucher 
• Carrier Vibrating Equipment 
• Comessa 
• Excel Plants & Equipment 
• HEINKEL Drying and Separation Group 
• Heinzen Manufacturing International 
• IPEC 
• Juran Technologies 
• Lanly 
• MechaTech Systems 
• New AVM Systech 
• Plasma Kraft 
• SSP 
• CPM Wolverine Proctor

Market driver 
• Increase in demand for freeze drying equipment in food processing 
Market challenge 
• Increase in maintenance will increase operating cost 
Market trend 
• Expansion of food processing plants 
Key questions answered in this report 
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary 
PART 02: Scope of the report 
PART 03: Research Methodology 
PART 04: Introduction 
• Market outline 
• Segmentation by product 
• Segmentation by geography 
PART 05: Market landscape 
• Market overview 
• Market size and forecast 
• Five forces analysis 
PART 06: Market segmentation by product 
• Market overview 
• Global spray dryer market for food industry 
• Global freeze dryer market for food industry 
• Global fluidized-bed dryer market for food industry 
• Global drum dryer market for food industry 
• Global vacuum dryer market for food industry 
• Global tray dryer market for food industry 
• Other dryers 
PART 07: Geographical segmentation 
• Market overview 
• Industrial food dryer market in EMEA 
• Industrial food dryer market in Americas 
• Industrial food dryer market in APAC 
PART 08: Decision framework 
PART 09: Drivers and challenges 
• Market drivers 
• Market challenges 
PART 10: Market trends 
• Expansion of food processing plants 
• Energy- and cost-efficient dryers gaining traction 
• Growing popularity of automated multifunctional drying systems 
PART 11: Vendor landscape 
• Competitive scenario 
List of Exhibits 
Exhibit 01: Global industrial food dryer market in global industrial dryer market 2016 
Exhibit 02: Types of industrial food dryers 
Exhibit 03: Bubble chart analysis: Global industrial food dryer market by product 2016-2021 
Exhibit 04: Bubble chart analysis: Global industrial food dryer market by geography 2016-2021 
Exhibit 05: Global industrial food dryer market: An overview 
Exhibit 06: Global industrial food dryer market 2016-2021 ($ millions) 
Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 
Exhibit 08: Global industrial food dryer market by product 2016 (% share of revenue) 
Exhibit 09: Global industrial food dryer market by product 2021 (% share of revenue) 
Exhibit 10: Global spray dryer market for food industry 2016-2021 ($ millions) 

