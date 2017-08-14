Global Mobile Robots Market in Healthcare and Hospitality Sectors to Grow at CAGR of 12.53% During The Period 2017-2021

Orbis Research

Orbis Research has added Latest Research Report on "Global Mobile Robots Market in Healthcare and Hospitality Sectors 2017-2021" to its Database.

About Mobile Robots in Healthcare and Hospitality Sectors, A mobile robot is defined as a moving vehicle that works autonomously or is controlled through a remote to perform a specific task. The mobile robots in the healthcare sectors include logistic robots, telepresence robots, reception robots, and surgery assistance robots. The logistic robots transport medications, lab specimens, and hospital supplies, allowing staff to remain focused on their core tasks. The telepresence mobile robots allow physicians to take an opinion from top experts during a critical treatment across the world.

Analysts forecast the Global Mobile Robots Market in Healthcare and Hospitality Sectors to Grow at a CAGR Of 12.53% During The Period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global mobile robots market in healthcare and hospitality sectors for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, sales, revenue and retrofit, replacement, aftermarket, and services market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

•EMEA

Global Mobile Robots Market in Healthcare and Hospitality Sectors 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Aethon

• Lamson Group

• Savioke

• Swisslog

• Vecna

Other prominent vendors

• Awabot

• Omron Adept Technologies

• Inbot Technology

• iRobot

• Panasonic

• Starship Technologies

Market driver

• Enhancement of customer's experience in the hospitality sector

Market challenge

• Lack of adequate involvement of physicians in designing healthcare robots

Market trend

• Emergence of disinfection mobile robots in hospitals

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market opportunity

• Overall impact of drivers and challenges on global mobile robots market in healthcare and hospitality sectors

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

• Market overview

• Global autonomous mobile robots market in healthcare and hospitality sectors

• Global remote controlled mobile robots market in healthcare and hospitality sectors

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

• Market overview

• Global mobile robots market in the healthcare sector

• Global mobile robots market in the hospitality sector

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Market overview

• Mobile robots market in healthcare and hospitality sectors in Americas

• Mobile robots market in healthcare and hospitality sectors in EMEA

• Mobile robots market in healthcare and hospitality sectors in APAC

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Emergence of disinfection mobile robots in hospitals

• Emerging demand for mobile robots in telemedicine

• Emergence of on-street food delivery robot

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

• Aethon

• Lamson Group

• Savioke

• Swisslog

• Vecna

• Other prominent vendors

• Key takeaways

PART 14: Appendix

