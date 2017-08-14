Global Construction Chemicals Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Construction Chemicals Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2022

Report Details:

In this report, we analyze the Construction Chemicals industry from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2012 to 2017. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2012 to 2017. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2017-2022.



At the same time, we classify different Construction Chemicals based on their definitions. Upstream raw materials, equipment and downstream consumers analysis is also carried out. What is more, the Construction Chemicals industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

Key players in global Construction Chemicals market include:

BASF

Sika

W.R. Grace

RPM International

Fosroc

Bostik

Henkel

AkzoNobel

The Dow Chemical

MAPEI

Market segmentation, by product types:

Asphalt Additives

Concrete Admixtures

Adhesives

Sealants

Protective Coatings

Other

Market segmentation, by applications:

Residential

Commerical

Market segmentation, by regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

The report can answer the following questions:

1. What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Construction Chemicals?

2. Who are the global key manufacturers of Construction Chemicals industry? How are their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?

3. What are the types and applications of Construction Chemicals? What is the market share of each type and application?

4. What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Construction Chemicals? What is the manufacturing process of Construction Chemicals?

Objective of Studies:

1. To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Construction Chemicals market.

2. To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Construction Chemicals market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

3. To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

4. To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

5. To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

6. To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

7. To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Construction Chemicals market.

