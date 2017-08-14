Saudi Arabia Defense Market 2017–By Identifying the Key Market Segments and Key players holding market share

Saudi Arabia Defense Market 2017 - Opportunity, Driving Trends and deep study.

SUMMARY

The Future of the Saudi Arabian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2021, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

Synopsis

This report offers detailed analysis of the Saudi Arabian defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following -

- The Saudi Arabian defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Saudi Arabian defense industry during 2017-2021, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country’s expenditure and modernization patterns

- Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to the army, navy, and air force. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

- Porter’s Five Force analysis of the Saudi Arabian defense industry: analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitution, intensity of rivalry, and barriers to entry

- Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country’s imports and exports over the last five years

- Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities over the next 10 years

- Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Saudi Arabian defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis

Scope

- Saudi Arabia is one of the largest defense spenders in the world, behind the US, China, and Russia, with a military budget valued at US$50.9 billion in 2017. The country is the largest market in the Middle East due to its robust economic and financial position backed by its oil exports. The rising tension with Iran, aggressive procurement strategies, and modernization programs, along with the need to strengthen its indigenous defense industry, are the main factors boosting the country’s military expenditure.

- On a cumulative basis, the country is expected to invest US$352.9 billion for defense purposes, of which US$159.8 billion is earmarked for capital expenditure to fund defense procurements. The government’s well-defined military modernization plans along with its efforts to supress Houthi insurgency in Yemen as well as its support for rebel factions within Syria, are expected to stimulate the expenditure over the next few years

- The MoD is expected to invest in fighters and multirole aircraft, infrastructure construction and facilities management.

Reasons to buy

- This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the Saudi Arabian defense industry market trends for the coming five years

- The market opportunity section will inform the user about the various military requirements that are expected to generate revenues during the forecast period. The description includes technical specifications, recent orders, and the expected investment pattern by the country during the forecast period

- Detailed profiles of the top domestic and foreign defense manufacturers with information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins, and financial analysis wherever available. - This will provide the user with a total competitive landscape of the sector

- A deep qualitative analysis of the Saudi Arabian defense industry covering sections including demand drivers, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Key Trends and Growth Stimulators, and latest industry contracts

