Interactive Advertising Market Research, Analytical Insights, Key Vendors and Foresight to 2023

Interactive Advertising Market

Interactive Advertising Market, By Type (Sponsorship, Blogging, Widgets, Offline Activation, Social Media), By Organization Size, By Vertical

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights

Mobile phones have become the important device of consumers live. Consumers use them for numerous purpose that includes communication, consuming content, gaming, working, buying things, selling thing etc. Interactive Advertising Market, by type segment includes mobile advertising that is further segmented into in-app messaging. In app-messages are alert notification displayed on screen when consumers are active, within the application itself. In app-messaging notification is helpful in displaying the right message in correct time context. It alert users by displaying new features or content on the screen when they open the application and guide them to the correct path, by triggering a message once they are finished with the particular activity. It helps in modification of message by creative features and symbol. Users can easily create attractive message on their dashboard and can upload any fascinating HTML creation.

The Interactive Advertising Market is growing rapidly over 15% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 93 billion by the end of forecast period.

Interactive Advertising Market Players:

• Grey Advertising (U.S.)

• Wieden+Kennedy (U.S.)

• Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners (U.S.)

• Ogilvy & Mather (U.S.)

• BBDO (U.S.)

• Crispin Porter + Bogusky (U.S.)

• The Martin Agency (U.S.)

• Deutsch (U.S.)

• Droga5 (U.S.)

• Mullen Advertising (U.S.)

Interactive Advertising Market Segmentation

The interactive advertising market has been segmented on the basis of type that includes mobile advertising. That is further bifurcated into multimedia message service. Interactive content can be delivered through MMS (multimedia message service). Almost all new phones manufactured with a color screen are proficient of sending and receiving typical MMS messages. MMS interactive advertising contains a programmed slideshow of images, text, audio, and video.

Market Research Analysis:

Regional analysis for interactive advertising market is studied in different geographic regions as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. Europe is one of the prominent player in interactive advertising market owing to high rates of smartphone ownership and usage. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in interactive advertising market owing to large number of smartphone users in the region. The region is continuously investing into research and development of interactive advertising market. Increasing IT landscape is boosting the market in the region. The developing economies from countries such as China and India is contributing highest revenue in the interactive advertising market.

