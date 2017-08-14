Mexico Intelligence Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2022

Mexico Intelligence Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

14thAugust 2017

Summary

"Mexico: Country Intelligence Report", a new Country Intelligence Report, provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Mexico today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2022. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile and pay-TV sectors, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

Report expects telecommunications and pay-TV services revenue in Mexico to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2017 and 2022, one of the fastest growth rates projected for the region. Growth will be driven by increased competition between more evenly sized players, as Grupo Televisa and AT&T expand their presence to challenge Telmex/Telcel. We also expect the buildout and commercialization of Altan’s Red Compartida LTE wholesale network, as well as the Red Troncal fiber-optic backbone owned by CFE, to drive increases in penetration and usage.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following -

- Demographic and macroeconomic context

- Regulatory context

- In-depth analysis of fixed, mobile and pay-TV services market

- Competitive landscape and company snapshots

- Companies snapshots

- Forecast assumptions

- Data tables

Scope

- Mobile data and fixed broadband will see the biggest revenue increases over the next five years, a combined $7.6bn lift between 2016 and 2022.

- While traditional telephony players such as Telmex, Axtel and Maxcom continue to report subscriber losses, VoIP players such as Grupo Televisa and Megacable are experiencing double-digit gains in their voice telephony subscribers, with both operators doubling the number of fixed telephony subscriptions over the past three years.

- DTH is the leading platform for pay-TV in Mexico. DTH has benefitted from wide coverage and declining prices. IPTV uptake is stalled because of regulatory restrictions on America Movil’s ability to offer pay-TV.

Reasons to buy

- This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Mexico’s telecommunications and pay-TV markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

- Accompanying GlobalData’s Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Mexico’s mobile communications, fixed telephony/VoIP, broadband and pay-TV markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

- With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

- The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Mexico’s telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

- The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Mexico.

Table of Content: Key Points

Table of contents 3

Market highlights 4

Demographic, macro and regulatory context 5

Demographic and macroeconomic context 6

Regulatory context 8

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook 9

Total telecom service revenue 10

Mobile services market 12

Fixed services market 18

Pay-TV services market 22

Competitive landscape and company snapshots 25

Competitive landscape 26

Telmex / Telcel 28

Grupo Televisa 29

Competitive landscape and company snapshots (cont’d)

AT&T 30

Movistar 31

Axtel / Alestra 32

Additional resources 33

Forecast assumptions 34

Data tables 36

Glossary 38

Methodology 41

About the authors 42

…Continued

