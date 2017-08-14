Global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Project Portfolio Management (PPM) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Project Portfolio Management (PPM) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database

This report offers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) market. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions across United States, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Others. The report categorizes Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) market by By PPM Type, By Deployment, and application. Detailed analysis of key players, along with key growth strategies adopted by them is also covered in this report on Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Key Players

Upland Software, Inc. (Texas, US)

Planview, Inc. (Texas, US)

Planisware S.A.S. (California, US)

Oracle Corporation (California, US)

Software AG (Darmstadt, Germany)

SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany)

Microsoft Corporation (Washington, US)

Changepoint Corporation (Washington, US)

CA Technologies (New York, US)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (California, US)

Clarizen (California, US)

ErviceNow, Inc. (California, US)

Foxtable (Zhanjiang, China)

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1748837-global-project-portfolio-management-ppm-market-research-report-2017-2022-by

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Aquatic Feed in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Main types of products

Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market, by PPM Type

Software

Services

Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market, by Deployment

On-premises

Cloud

Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market, by Key Consumer

Project management

Portfolio management

Demand management

Financial management

Resource management

Others

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1748837-global-project-portfolio-management-ppm-market-research-report-2017-2022-by

Table of Contents

Global Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Market Research Report 2017-2022 by Players, Regions, Product Types & Applications

Chapter One Methodology and Data Source

1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

1.2 Data Source

1.2.1 Secondary Sources

1.2.2 Primary Sources

1.3 Disclaimer

...

Chapter Six Global Key Players Profile

6.1 Upland Software, Inc. (Texas, US)

6.1.1 Upland Software, Inc. (Texas, US) Company Details and Competitors

6.1.2 Upland Software, Inc. (Texas, US) Key Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Models and Performance

6.1.3 Upland Software, Inc. (Texas, US) Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

6.1.4 Upland Software, Inc. (Texas, US) Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

6.2 Planview, Inc. (Texas, US)

6.2.1 Planview, Inc. (Texas, US) Company Details and Competitors

6.2.2 Planview, Inc. (Texas, US) Key Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Models and Performance

6.2.3 Planview, Inc. (Texas, US) Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

6.2.4 Planview, Inc. (Texas, US) Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

6.3 Planisware S.A.S. (California, US)

6.3.1 Planisware S.A.S. (California, US) Company Details and Competitors

6.3.2 Planisware S.A.S. (California, US) Key Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Models and Performance

6.3.3 Planisware S.A.S. (California, US) Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

6.3.4 Planisware S.A.S. (California, US) Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

6.4 Oracle Corporation (California, US)

6.4.1 Oracle Corporation (California, US) Company Details and Competitors

6.4.2 Oracle Corporation (California, US) Key Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Models and Performance

6.4.3 Oracle Corporation (California, US) Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

6.4.4 Oracle Corporation (California, US) Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

6.5 Software AG (Darmstadt, Germany)

6.5.1 Software AG (Darmstadt, Germany) Company Details and Competitors

6.5.2 Software AG (Darmstadt, Germany) Key Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Models and Performance

6.5.3 Software AG (Darmstadt, Germany) Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

6.5.4 Software AG (Darmstadt, Germany) Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

6.6 SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany)

6.6.1 SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany) Company Details and Competitors

6.6.2 SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany) Key Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Models and Performance

6.6.3 SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany) Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

6.6.4 SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany) Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

6.7 Microsoft Corporation (Washington, US)

6.7.1 Microsoft Corporation (Washington, US) Company Details and Competitors

6.7.2 Microsoft Corporation (Washington, US) Key Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Models and Performance

6.7.3 Microsoft Corporation (Washington, US) Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

6.7.4 Microsoft Corporation (Washington, US) Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

6.8 Changepoint Corporation (Washington, US)

6.8.1 Changepoint Corporation (Washington, US) Company Details and Competitors

6.8.2 Changepoint Corporation (Washington, US) Key Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Models and Performance

6.8.3 Changepoint Corporation (Washington, US) Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast



Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1748837

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)