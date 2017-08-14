Vertical Farming Market 2017 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Key Applications, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2022

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, August 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Vertical Farming Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of X.XX% over the forecast period 2016 to 2021. Vertical farming is the urban agricultural practice of growing food crops in vertically stacked layers, vertically inclined surfaces or integrated into other structures. The major benefits of vertical farming include increased crop production, efficient resource use, and protection of crops from harsh climatic conditions. Increasing demand for pesticide-free food is one of the key drivers of the vertical farming market. Rising global population and growing need for year round food production worldwide along with less dependence on climatic conditions are further augmenting the demand for vertical farming.

Other factors such as improvement in irrigation techniques, advanced plant breeding, and development of synthetic nitrogen fertilizers will propel the growth of the global vertical farming market in the forthcoming years. The market for hydroponics as a growth mechanism is projected to witness the highest growth as it provides benefits such as quicker crop growth, higher yield, faster harvest, and low nutrient wastage.

North America holds the largest market share of global vertical farming on account of emerging trend of indoor agriculture in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest market growth due to driving factors such as growing urbanization, declining area of cultivable land, growing awareness regarding good health and fitness, thereby escalating the demand for organic foods, and supportive government initiatives in emerging economies such as India and China. However, the growth of global vertical farming will be hindered due to high initial investment and limitations on the variety of crops grown.

Finally, competitive intelligence section deals with major players in the market, their market shares, growth strategies, products, financials, and recent investments among others. Key industry player profiles as part of this section are Agrilution GmbH, Aerofarms, Hort Americas, FarmedHere, and Green Sense Farms among other companies.

