Democratic Republic of Congo Insurance - Market Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast

Democratic Republic of Congo Insurance 2017 Market Challenge, Driver, Trends & Forecast

PUNE, INDIA, August 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune, India, 14thAugust 2017: WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled “Governance, Risk and Compliance – The Democratic Republic of Congo Insurance Industry”.

Synopsis

'Governance, Risk and Compliance – The Democratic Republic of Congo Insurance Industry' report is the result of extensive research into the insurance regulatory framework in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

It provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

Summary

The report provides insights into the governance, risk and compliance framework pertaining to the insurance industry in the Democratic Republic of Congo, including:

• An overview of the insurance regulatory framework in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

• The latest key changes, and changes expected in the country’s insurance regulatory framework.

• Key regulations and market practices related to different types of insurance product in the country.

• Rules and regulations pertaining to key classes of compulsory insurance, and the scope of non-admitted insurance in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

• Key parameters including licensing requirements, permitted foreign direct investment, minimum capital requirements, solvency and reserve requirements, and investment regulations.

• Details of the tax and legal systems in the country.

Scope

• The report covers details of the insurance regulatory framework in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

• The report contains details of the rules and regulations governing insurance products and insurance entities.

• The report lists and analyzes key trends and developments pertaining to the country’s insurance regulatory framework.

• The report analyzes the rules and regulations pertaining to the establishment and operation of insurance businesses in the country.

• The report provides details of taxation imposed on insurance products and insurance companies.

Key Highlights

• The DRC’s insurance industry is regulated by ARCA.

• The placement of non-admitted insurance is not permitted in the DRC insurance industry.

• 100% FDI is permitted in the DRC insurance industry.

• Composite insurers are not permitted in the DRC.

• Motor third-party liability insurance, workers' compensation insurance (state scheme), aviation insurance and civil liability insurance for maritime, river and lake carriers or inland waterways are the key classes of compulsory insurance in the DRC.

Table of Content: Key Points

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions

2 GOVERNANCE, RISK AND COMPLIANCE

2.1 Legislation Overview and Historical Evolution

2.2 Latest Changes in Regulation

2.3 Legislation and Market Practice by Type of Insurance

2.3.1 Life insurance

2.3.2 Property insurance

2.3.3 Motor insurance

2.3.4 Liability insurance

2.3.5 Marine, aviation and transit insurance

2.3.6 Personal accident and health insurance

2.4 Compulsory Insurance

2.4.1 Motor third-party liability insurance

2.4.2 Fire insurance

2.4.3 Professional indemnity insurance

2.4.4 Aviation liability insurance

2.4.5 Civil liability insurance for maritime, river and lake carriers or inland waterways

2.4.6 Construction risks insurance

2.4.7 Decennial liability insurance

2.4.8 Import insurance

2.5 Supervision and Control

2.5.1 African Insurance Organization

2.5.2 Autorité de Régulation et de Contrôle des Assurances

2.5.3 Insurance Advisory Council

2.6 Non-Admitted Insurance Regulations

2.6.1 Overview

2.6.2 Intermediaries

2.6.3 Market practices

2.6.4 Fines and penalties

2.7 Company Registration and Operations

2.7.1 Type of insurance organization

2.7.2 Establishing a local company

2.7.3 Foreign ownership

2.7.4 Types of license

2.7.5 Capital requirements

2.7.6 Solvency margin

2.7.7 Reserve requirements

2.7.8 Investment regulations

2.7.9 Statutory return requirements

2.7.10 Fee structure

2.8 Taxation

2.8.1 Insurance premium or policy taxation

2.8.2 Withholding taxes on premium paid overseas

2.8.3 Corporate tax

2.8.4 VAT

2.8.5 Captives

2.9 Legal System

2.9.1 Introduction

2.9.2 Access to court

2.9.3 Alternative dispute resolution

3 APPENDIX

…Continued

