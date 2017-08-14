Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 5.98 % and Forecast to 2021

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market 2017-2021 ” reports to its Database.

PUNE, INDIA, August 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries SWOT Analysis And Forecast 2022

About Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries 
Photoresists are light-sensitive materials that undergo changes in their physical form when subjected to radiation. Photoresist ancillaries are associated materials that are used during lithography. The photoresist grades considered in the report are ArF immersion, g- and i-line, ArF dry, and KrF. The photoresist ancillaries considered in the report include anti-reflective coatings, photoresist strippers, developers, and edge bead removers.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market to grow at a CAGR of 5.98% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report 
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of ArF immersion, ArF dry, KrF and g- and i-line. Photoresist ancillaries include the sales of anti-reflective coatings, developers, edge bead removers, and photoresist strippers.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography: 
• Americas 
• APAC 
• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors 
• JSR, 
• TOKYO OHKA KOGYA, 
• Merck 
• The Dow Chemical Company.

Other prominent vendors 
• Avantor Performance Materials 
• E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company 
• Fujifilm Electronic Materials 
• KemLab 
• LG Chem 
• Microchemicals 
• Shin-Etsu Chemical 
Market driver 
• Microfabrication requirements 
Market challenge 
• Regulatory challenges 
Market trend 
• Increasing use of NEMS technology 
Key questions answered in this report 
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space? 
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? 
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary 
PART 02: Scope of the report 
PART 03: Research Methodology 
PART 04: Introduction 
• Market outline 
PART 05: Market landscape 
• Market overview 
• Market size and forecast 
• Five forces analysis 
PART 06: Market segmentation by product type 
• Market overview 
• Global photoresist market 
• Global photoresist ancillaries market 
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user 
• Market overview 
• Market size and forecast 
• Displays and ICs 
• PCBs 
• Others 
PART 08: Geographical segmentation 
• Market overview 
• APAC 
• Americas 
• EMEA 
PART 09: Key leading countries 
• Taiwan 
• Japan 
• China 
PART 10: Decision framework 
PART 11: Drivers and challenges 
• Market drivers 
• Market challenges 
PART 12: Market trends 
• Increasing use of NEMS technology 
• Advances in lithography techniques 
• Growth in 3D chip packaging 
• Growth of bio-based alternatives 
PART 13: Vendor landscape 
• Competitive scenario 
PART 14: Key vendor analysis 
• JSR 
• Merck 
• TOKYO OHKA KOGYO 
• The Dow Chemical Company 
• Other prominent vendors 
PART 15: Appendix 

 Continued…….

