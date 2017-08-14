Healthcare Buildings (Construction) in Egypt Market (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2021

Healthcare Buildings (Construction) in Egypt Market Share, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

Synopsis

"Healthcare Buildings (Construction) in Egypt: Market Analytics by Category & Cost Type to 2021" contains historic and forecast market data for the healthcare buildings category in Egypt, it also provides detailed breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) and by cost type (construction materials, construction equipment and construction services).

Summary

The healthcare buildings category covers the development of facilities that are specifically designed to house healthcare service providers. The category includes, but is not limited to, hospitals, clinics, surgeries and laboratories.

The Egyptian healthcare buildings construction category continued to increase in the review period with a value of EGPxx.xx million (US$xx.xx million) in 2016 and increased at a rate of xx.xx% over 2015. The market recorded a CAGR of xx.xx% from 2012 through 2016.

"Healthcare Buildings (Construction) in Egypt: Market Analytics by Category & Cost Type to 2021"' provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the healthcare buildings market in Egypt. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Egypt construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.

Scope

• A top level overview of the healthcare buildings construction category in Egypt.

• Historic data provided from 2012 through 2016 and forecast from 2017 through 2021.

• A detailed breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) and by cost type (construction materials, construction equipment & construction services) across the healthcare buildings market.

Reasons to Buy

• Provides a top level understanding of the Healthcare Buildings construction in Egypt.

• Helps you understand the market performance by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) and construction cost type (construction materials, construction equipment & construction services).

• Allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given.

• The broad but detailed perspective will help all the players in the construction activity to understand and succeed in the challenging construction market.

Table of Content: Key Points

1 Introduction

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions

1.3 CAGR Definition and Calculation

2 Overall Healthcare Buildings: Market Analysis

2.1 Overall Healthcare Buildings Output Value, 2012 - 2016

2.2 Overall Healthcare Buildings Output Value Forecast, 2017 - 2021

2.3 Overall Healthcare Buildings Output, by Cost Type

2.3.1 Overall Healthcare Buildings Output, by Cost Type, 2012 - 2016

2.3.2 Overall Healthcare Buildings Output Forecast, by Cost Type, 2017 - 2021

3 Healthcare Buildings Output: Analysis by Category

3.1 New Construction Output Value, 2012 - 2016

3.2 New Construction Output Value Forecast, 2017 - 2021

3.3 New Construction Output Value by Cost Type

3.3.1 New Construction Output, by Cost type, 2012 - 2016

3.3.2 New Construction Output Forecast, by Cost Type, 2017 - 2021

3.4 Repair & Maintenance Output Value, 2012 - 2016

3.5 Repair & Maintenance Output value Forecast, 2017 - 2021

3.6 Repair & Maintenance Output, by Cost Type

3.6.1 Repair & Maintenance Output, by Cost type, 2012 - 2016

3.6.2 Repair & Maintenance Output Forecast, by Cost Type, 2017 - 2021

3.7 Refurbishment Construction Output Value, 2012 - 2016

3.8 Refurbishment Construction Output Value Forecast, 2017 - 2021

3.9 Refurbishment Construction Output, by Cost Type

3.9.1 Refurbishment Construction Output, by Cost type, 2012 - 2016

3.9.2 Refurbishment Construction Output Forecast, by Cost type, 2017 - 2021

3.1 Demolition Construction Output Value, 2012 - 2016

3.11 Demolition Construction Output Value Forecast, 2017 - 2021

3.12 Demolition Construction Output, by Cost Type

3.12.1 Demolition Construction Output, by Cost type, 2012 - 2016

3.12.2 Demolition Construction Output Forecast, by Cost type, 2017 - 2021

4 Appendix

…Continued

