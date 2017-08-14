Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

High Speed Steel Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Global High Speed Steel Market 2017 Top Manufacturers, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2022”.

PUNE, INDIA, August 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global High Speed Steel Market

Description

This report studies High Speed Steel in Global Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering 
EraSteel 
Bohler 
Carpenter 
Hitachi 
Nachi 
Crucible Industries 
Graphite India Limited 
DSS 
Sandvik 
Griggs 
Tiangong International 
HEYE Special Steel 
FEIDA 
Fuda 
Bewise 
Jinggong 
Zhongqiang Roll

 
Get sample Report @  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1688539-global-high-speed-steel-market-professional-survey-report-2017

 
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
T Type 
M Type 
Other Types

By Application, the market can be split into 
Metal Cutting Tools 
Cold Working Die 
Roll 
Others

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want) 
North America 
China 
Europe 
Southeast Asia 
Japan 
India


Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1688539-global-high-speed-steel-market-professional-survey-report-2017

 
Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global High Speed Steel Market Professional Survey Report 2017 
1 Industry Overview of High Speed Steel 
1.1 Definition and Specifications of High Speed Steel 
1.1.1 Definition of High Speed Steel 
1.1.2 Specifications of High Speed Steel 
1.2 Classification of High Speed Steel 
1.2.1 T Type 
1.2.2 M Type 
1.2.3 Other Types 
1.3 Applications of High Speed Steel 
1.3.1 Metal Cutting Tools 
1.3.2 Cold Working Die 
1.3.3 Roll 
1.3.4 Others 
1.4 Market Segment by Regions 
1.4.1 North America 
1.4.2 China 
1.4.3 Europe 
1.4.4 Southeast Asia 
1.4.5 Japan 
1.4.6 India

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of High Speed Steel 
8.1 EraSteel 
8.1.1 Company Profile 
8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.1.2.1 Product A 
8.1.2.2 Product B 
8.1.3 EraSteel 2016 High Speed Steel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.1.4 EraSteel 2016 High Speed Steel Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.2 Bohler 
8.2.1 Company Profile 
8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.2.2.1 Product A 
8.2.2.2 Product B 
8.2.3 Bohler 2016 High Speed Steel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.2.4 Bohler 2016 High Speed Steel Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.3 Carpenter 
8.3.1 Company Profile 
8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.3.2.1 Product A 
8.3.2.2 Product B 
8.3.3 Carpenter 2016 High Speed Steel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.3.4 Carpenter 2016 High Speed Steel Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.4 Hitachi 
8.4.1 Company Profile 
8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.4.2.1 Product A 
8.4.2.2 Product B 
8.4.3 Hitachi 2016 High Speed Steel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.4.4 Hitachi 2016 High Speed Steel Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.5 Nachi 
8.5.1 Company Profile 
8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.5.2.1 Product A 
8.5.2.2 Product B 
8.5.3 Nachi 2016 High Speed Steel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.5.4 Nachi 2016 High Speed Steel Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.6 Crucible Industries 
8.6.1 Company Profile 
8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.6.2.1 Product A 
8.6.2.2 Product B 
8.6.3 Crucible Industries 2016 High Speed Steel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.6.4 Crucible Industries 2016 High Speed Steel Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.7 Graphite India Limited 
8.7.1 Company Profile 
8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.7.2.1 Product A 
8.7.2.2 Product B 
8.7.3 Graphite India Limited 2016 High Speed Steel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.7.4 Graphite India Limited 2016 High Speed Steel Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.8 DSS 
8.8.1 Company Profile 
8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.8.2.1 Product A 
8.8.2.2 Product B 
8.8.3 DSS 2016 High Speed Steel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.8.4 DSS 2016 High Speed Steel Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.9 Sandvik 
8.9.1 Company Profile 
8.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.9.2.1 Product A 
8.9.2.2 Product B 
8.9.3 Sandvik 2016 High Speed Steel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.9.4 Sandvik 2016 High Speed Steel Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.10 Griggs 
8.10.1 Company Profile 
8.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.10.2.1 Product A 
8.10.2.2 Product B 
8.10.3 Griggs 2016 High Speed Steel Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.10.4 Griggs 2016 High Speed Steel Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.11 Tiangong International 
8.12 HEYE Special Steel 
8.13 FEIDA 
8.14 Fuda 
8.15 Bewise 
8.16 Jinggong 
8.17 Zhongqiang Roll

………..CONTINUED

 
Buy Now@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1688539

Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy, Science, Technology, World & Regional
Press Contact
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Global Myocarditis Drugs and Companies Pipeline Review H2 2017
Market Overview of Liver Cancer pipeline Landscape
Global Servo Systems Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
View All Stories From This Author