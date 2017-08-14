Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Flavoured Water 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 8.09% and Forecast to 2021”.

Flavoured Water Market 2017

Executive Summary

Flavored water is a type of drink which contains various enhancing ingredients such as minerals, spring water, sweeteners, and artificial and natural flavors. Flavored water is considered better and healthier than soft drinks, and has lesser calorie content as compared to carbonated drinks and juices. It comes in different flavors such as strawberry, kiwi, peach, pear, orange, and also in an infusion of flavors. Flavored water is categorized into two types such as still flavored water and sparkling flavored water.

The analysts forecast the global flavoured water market to grow at a CAGR of 8.09% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global flavoured water market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers sales, volume, and value.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Flavoured Water Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Coca-Cola

• Hint

• Nestlé

• PepsiCo

Other prominent vendors

• Ayala

• DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP

• Kraft Heinz

• New York Spring Water

• Sunny Delight Beverages

Market driver

• Increasing consumer focus on health and wellness

Market challenge

• Protest campaigns against packaged bottles

Market trend

• Introduction of new flavors

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Table of Contents – Key Points Analysis

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Global bottled water market

• Global flavored water market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Segmentation by product

• Global still flavored water market

• Global sparkling flavored water market

PART 07: Global flavored water market by flavor type

PART 08: Segmentation by distribution channel

PART 09: Segmentation by geography

• Global flavored water market by geography

• Flavored water market in the Americas

• Flavored water market in EMEA

• Flavored water market in APAC

PART 10: Key leading countries

• Flavored water market in the US

• Flavored water market in Brazil

• Flavored water market in China

• Flavored water market in the UK

• Flavored water market in Germany

PART 11: Decision framework

PART 12: Drivers and challenges

• Market challenges

PART 13: Market trends

• Introduction of new flavors

• Innovation in packaging

• Expansion of flavored water market in emerging economies

..…..Continued

