Flight Simulator 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 4.61% and Forecast to 2021

Flight Simulator Market 2017

Executive Summary

A flight simulator artificially recreates the environment and other aspects of flying for pilot training purposes on civil and military aircraft and covers simulation in the environment, aircraft, and cueing. It is not only used to acquire flying knowledge and experience but also extensively used to learn how to react to emergency situations. Military flight simulators educate the military personnel about the critical situations that they may be susceptible to during missions. They are used for exposing the military and commercial pilots to real-time situations, such as loss of electronics, hydraulic failures, bad weather, and incidents like tire blowouts on landing. Apart from the emergency training, a trainee can quickly learn to use the military combat systems, without the fear of making a mistake. Almost everything from engine failure to air combat mid-air refueling can be learned with the assistance of highly advanced and innovative simulators.

The analysts forecast the global flight simulator market to grow at a CAGR of 4.61% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global flight simulator market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations, shipments, sales, volume, value, retrofit, replacement, spares and aftermarket services.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Flight Simulator Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• CAE

• FlightSafety International

• L3 Link Simulation and Training

• Rockwell Collins

• Thales

Other prominent vendors

• Airbus

• Boeing

• ECA Group

• FRASCA International

• Lockheed Martin

Market driver

• Increasing number of aircraft deliveries in both military and commercial domain

Market challenge

• Ambiguities with simulation systems

Market trend

• Emergence of cost-effective flight simulators

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Contents – Key Points Analysis

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Global flight simulator market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product type

• Global military flight simulator market

• Global commercial flight simulator market

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Flight simulator market in Americas

• Flight simulator market in EMEA

• Flight simulator market in APAC

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Emergence of cost-effective flight simulators

• Development of portable simulators

• 3D simulation provisions in training

..…..Continued

