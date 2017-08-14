Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Research Report On-“Running Footwear Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 – 2021”.

Running Footwear Market 2017

Executive Summary

A running footwear can be defined as footwear used for indoor and outdoor games, fitness activities, and athletic events/championships. These are specifically designed for running and are available in distinct types of soles. Running footwear refers to shoes that are designed for sports and other outdoor activities such as athletics and work outs. The global running footwear market is a sub-segment of the global sports footwear market and offers a wide-range of footwear that comes in multiple colors, designs, and prices to cater to the needs and purchasing abilities of individual customers. Sales expansion through omnichannel distribution mediums, innovative product launches, and attractive marketing and promotional strategies that are implemented by the companies have propelled the growth of the global running footwear market.

The analysts forecast the global running footwear market to grow at a CAGR of 1.30% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global running footwear market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail value sales of the running footwear.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA



The report, Global Running Footwear Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• adidas,

• ASICS,

• New Balance,

• Nike,

• SKECHERS USA.

Other prominent vendors

• Amer Sports

• AVIA

• Brooks Sports

• British Knights

• Columbia Sportswear

• Eddie Bauer

• Kering

• NEWTON RUNNING

• Nfinity

• The Rockport Group

• SAUCONY

• Under Armour

• VF Corporation

Market driver

• High profit margin

Market challenge

• High labor cost

Market trend

• Growing adoption of shoe knitting technology

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Contents – Key Points Analysis

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Global sports footwear market

PART 05: Market landscape

• Global running footwear market

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by distribution channel

• Global running footwear market by distribution channel

• Global running footwear market through offline distribution channel

• Global running footwear market through online distribution channel

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global running footwear market by geography

• Running footwear market in APAC

• Running footwear market in Americas

• Running footwear market in Europe

• Running footwear market in MEA

PART 08: Key leading countries

• Global running footwear market

• US

• China

• Japan

• Germany

• UK

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Growing adoption of shoe knitting technology

• Product customization drives demand

• Digital and social media marketing

..…..Continued

