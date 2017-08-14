Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Global Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Market 2017 Manufacturers Forecast to 2022”.

PUNE, INDIA, August 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Market

Description

This report studies the global Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Market, analyzes and researches the Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 

Oracle Corporation 
SAP SE 
Randstad Holding NV 
Linkedin Corporation 
PeopleFluent, Inc 
CareerBuilder,LLC 
CornerStone OnDemand, Inc. 
Saba Software,Inc. 
Paycom Software, Inc. 
The Adecco Group 
ADP, LLC. 
Workday,Inc. 
Krones Incorporated 
Ultimate Software Group, Inc 
Skillsoft Corporation 
Lumesse, inc. 
Acendre 
Infor 
BambooHR, LLC.

 

Get sample Report @  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1749442-global-talent-acquisition-staffing-technology-services-market-size-status-and-forecast

 

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services can be split into 
Recruitment Services 
Talent Acquisition 
Staffing

Market segment by Application, Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services can be split into 
Large Enterprise 
SME

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1749442-global-talent-acquisition-staffing-technology-services-market-size-status-and-forecast

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 
1 Industry Overview of Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services 
1.1 Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Market Overview 
1.1.1 Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Market by Type 
1.3.1 Recruitment Services 
1.3.2 Talent Acquisition 
1.3.3 Staffing 
1.4 Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 Large Enterprise 
1.4.2 SME

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 Oracle Corporation 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 SAP SE 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 Randstad Holding NV 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 Linkedin Corporation 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 PeopleFluent, Inc 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 CareerBuilder,LLC 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 CornerStone OnDemand, Inc. 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 Saba Software,Inc. 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments 
3.9 Paycom Software, Inc. 
3.9.1 Company Profile 
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.9.4 Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.9.5 Recent Developments 
3.10 The Adecco Group 
3.10.1 Company Profile 
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.10.4 Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.10.5 Recent Developments 
3.11 ADP, LLC. 
3.12 Workday,Inc. 
3.13 Krones Incorporated 
3.14 Ultimate Software Group, Inc 
3.15 Skillsoft Corporation 
3.16 Lumesse, inc. 
3.17 Acendre 
3.18 Infor 
3.19 BambooHR, LLC.

………..CONTINUED

 

Buy Now@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1749442

Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Environment, Social Media, Technology, World & Regional
Press Contact
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Virtual Digital Assistants（VDA）Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Yoga Mat 2017 - Global Market Size, Share, Trends, Production, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022
View All Stories From This Author