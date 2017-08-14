Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Global Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Market
Description
This report studies the global Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Market, analyzes and researches the Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
Randstad Holding NV
Linkedin Corporation
PeopleFluent, Inc
CareerBuilder,LLC
CornerStone OnDemand, Inc.
Saba Software,Inc.
Paycom Software, Inc.
The Adecco Group
ADP, LLC.
Workday,Inc.
Krones Incorporated
Ultimate Software Group, Inc
Skillsoft Corporation
Lumesse, inc.
Acendre
Infor
BambooHR, LLC.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services can be split into
Recruitment Services
Talent Acquisition
Staffing
Market segment by Application, Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services can be split into
Large Enterprise
SME
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services
1.1 Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Market Overview
1.1.1 Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Market by Type
1.3.1 Recruitment Services
1.3.2 Talent Acquisition
1.3.3 Staffing
1.4 Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Large Enterprise
1.4.2 SME
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Oracle Corporation
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 SAP SE
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Randstad Holding NV
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Linkedin Corporation
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 PeopleFluent, Inc
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 CareerBuilder,LLC
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 CornerStone OnDemand, Inc.
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Saba Software,Inc.
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Paycom Software, Inc.
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 The Adecco Group
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 ADP, LLC.
3.12 Workday,Inc.
3.13 Krones Incorporated
3.14 Ultimate Software Group, Inc
3.15 Skillsoft Corporation
3.16 Lumesse, inc.
3.17 Acendre
3.18 Infor
3.19 BambooHR, LLC.
………..CONTINUED
