Yoga Mat 2017 - Global Market Size, Share, Trends, Production, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, August 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies Yoga Mat in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the top Yoga Mat Players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share for top manufacturer, covering

Lululemon

Manduka PROlite

Jade Yoga

Hugger Mugger Para Rubber

PrAna Revolutionary

Gaiam

Easyoga

HATHAYOGA

Kharma Khare

Hosa Group

yogabum

Aerolite

Aurorae

Barefoot Yoga

Keep well

Khataland

Microcell Composite

Yogarugs

Copeactive

Yogasana

A. Kolckmann

JiangXi Lveten Plastic Industry

Liforme

Starlight

Bean Products

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, market share of top 5 players in these regions, from 2012 to 2017 (forecast), like

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia etc.

South America (Brazil, Chile, Peru and Argentina)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia)

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

PVC yoga mats

Rubber yoga mats

TPE yoga mats

Other yoga mats

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Yoga Mat in each application, can be divided into

Household

Yoga club

Others

Table of Contents

2017 Top 5 Yoga Mat Manufacturers/Players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa

1 Yoga Mat Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Yoga Mat

1.2 Yoga Mat Segment by Types

1.2.1 Global Sales Market Share of Yoga Mat by Types in 2015

1.2.2 PVC yoga mats

1.2.3 Rubber yoga mats

1.2.4 TPE yoga mats

1.2.5 Other yoga mats

1.3 Yoga Mat Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Yoga Mat Consumption Market Share by Applications in 2015

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Yoga club

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Yoga Mat Market by Regions

1.4.1 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Asia-Pacific Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 South America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Yoga Mat (2012-2022)

2 Global Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue (value) and Market Share by Players

2.1 Global Yoga Mat Sales and Market Share in 2015 and 2016 by Players

2.2 Global Yoga Mat Revenue and Market Share by Players in 2015 and 2016

2.3 Global Yoga Mat Average Price by Players in 2015 and 2016

2.4 Global Yoga Mat Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

2.5 Yoga Mat Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Yoga Mat Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Yoga Mat Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue (Value) by Regions, Type and Application (2012-2017)

3.1 Global Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2012-2017)

3.1.1 Global Yoga Mat Sales and Market Share by Regions (2012-2017)

3.1.2 Global Yoga Mat Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2012-2017)

3.2 Global Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Price by Type (2012-2017)

3.2.1 Global Yoga Mat Sales and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

3.2.2 Global Yoga Mat Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

3.2.3 Global Yoga Mat Price by Type (2012-2017)

3.3 Global Yoga Mat Sales and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)

3.4 Global Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

4 North America Top 5 Players Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue and Price

4.1 North America Top 5 Players Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue and Market Share in 2015 and 2016

4.1.1 North America Top 5 Players Yoga Mat Sales and Market Share in 2015 and 2016

4.1.2 North America Top 5 Players Yoga Mat Revenue and Market Share in 2015 and 2016

4.2 North America Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Price by Type (2012-2017)

4.2.1 North America Yoga Mat Sales and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

4.2.2 North America Yoga Mat Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

4.2.3 North America Yoga Mat Price by Type (2012-2017)

4.3 North America Yoga Mat Sales and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)

4.4 North America Yoga Mat Sales and Market Share by Country (US, Canada and Mexico) (2012-2017)

4.5 North America Yoga Mat Import & Export (2012-2017)

5 Europe Top 5 Players Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue and Price

5.1 Europe Top 5 Players Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue and Market Share in 2015 and 2016

5.1.1 Europe Top 5 Players Yoga Mat Sales and Market Share in 2015 and 2016

5.1.2 Europe Top 5 Players Yoga Mat Revenue and Market Share in 2015 and 2016

5.2 Europe Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Price by Type (2012-2017)

5.2.1 Europe Yoga Mat Sales and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

5.2.2 Europe Yoga Mat Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

5.2.3 Europe Yoga Mat Price by Type (2012-2017)

5.3 Europe Yoga Mat Sales and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)

5.4 Europe Yoga Mat Sales and Market Share by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia) (2012-2017)

5.5 Europe Yoga Mat Import & Export (2012-2017)

6 Asia-Pacific Top 5 Players Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue and Price

6.1 Asia-Pacific Top 5 Players Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue and Market Share in 2015 and 2016

6.1.1 Asia-Pacific Top 5 Players Yoga Mat Sales and Market Share in 2015 and 2016

6.1.2 Asia-Pacific Top 5 Players Yoga Mat Revenue and Market Share in 2015 and 2016

6.2 Asia-Pacific Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Price by Type (2012-2017)

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Yoga Mat Sales and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Yoga Mat Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Yoga Mat Price by Type (2012-2017)

6.3 Asia-Pacific Yoga Mat Sales and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Yoga Mat Sales and Market Share by Country (China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Korea) (2012-2017)

……Continued

