Craft Beer 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 11.04% and Forecast to 2021

Craft Beer Market 2017

Executive Summary

Craft beer is a type of beer brewed in a traditional manner and usually produced in smaller quantities than that of the conventional beer. The production of craft beer generally takes place in regional craft breweries and microbreweries dedicated intensively for craft beer production. The global craft beer market is primarily dominated by the Americas and Europe, with the US being the largest craft beer country-specific market both in terms of volume and revenue. Craft beers are characterized by various innovative and exotic flavors. They are available in different varieties like IPA, amber ale, lager, bock, wheat, fruit beer, seasonal, and pale ale.

The analysts forecast the global craft beer market to grow at a CAGR of 11.04% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global craft beer market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of the key vendors and consumption of craft beer in various countries in hectoliters.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Craft Beer Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• D. G. Yuengling & Son (DGYS)

• Duvel Moortgat (DM)

• New Belgium Brewing Company (NBBC)

• Sierra Nevada Brewing (SNB)

• THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY (TBCC)

Other prominent vendors

• AF Brew

• Asahi Group Holdings (AGH)

• BELL'S BREWERY

• BrewDog

• BUXTON BREWERY

• Carlsberg

• Celt Experience Brewery

• Chimay Brewery

• Deschutes Brewery (DB)

• Lagunitas Brewing Company (LBC)

• Omer Vander Ghinste Brewery

• STONE BREWING

• The Gambrinus Company (TGC)

• Thornbridge Brewery

• Van Pur

Market driver

• Increasing number of microbreweries in the world

Market challenge

• Distribution challenges

Market trend

• Increasing exports of craft beer

Table of Contents – Key Points Analysis

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Global beer market

• Global craft beer market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product type

• Segmentation of global craft beer market by product type

• IPA in global craft beer market

• Seasonal craft beer in global craft beer market

• Pale ale in global craft beer market

• Amber ale in global craft beer market

• Lager in global craft beer market

• Wheat craft beer in global craft beer market

• Bock in global craft beer market

• Fruit beer in global craft beer market

PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel

• Global craft beer market by distribution channel

• Global craft beer market through on-premises distribution channel

• Global craft beer market through off-premises distribution channel

PART 08: Geographic segmentation

• Segmentation of craft beer market by geography

• Market overview

• Segmentation based on revenue share

• Segmentation based on volume share

• Craft beer market in the Americas

• Craft beer market in EMEA

• Craft beer market in APAC

PART 09: Key leading countries

• Key leading countries and regions in terms of revenue share

• Craft beer market in the US

• Craft beer market in the UK

• Craft beer market in Germany

• Craft beer market in Russia

• Craft beer market in China

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: Market trends

• Increasing exports of craft beer

• Growing influence of online retailing

• Increasing population of millennials worldwide

..…..Continued

