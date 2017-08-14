Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Report On-“Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Packaging 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 5.19% and Forecast to 2021”.

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Packaging Market 2017

Executive Summary

Meat, poultry, and seafood are rich in nutrients such as proteins, iron, zinc, and vitamins B and E. These foods are available in the market in frozen, fresh, ready-to-eat, and processed forms. Proper packaging of these foods is essential to preserve their texture, quality, and taste. Suppliers of these foods opt for packaging vendors that can provide attractive packaging solutions in terms of color, material, quality, and services.

The analysts forecast the global meat, poultry, and seafood packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 5.19% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global meat, poultry, and seafood packaging market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by different vendors through the global meat, poultry, and seafood packaging market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Packaging Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Amcor

• Bemis

• Berry Global

• Sealed Air

• Pactiv

Other prominent vendors

• AEP Industries

• Bischof + Klein

• Clondalkin Group

• Constantia Flexibles

• Coveris

• DS Smith

• Graham Packaging

• Huhtamaki

• Winpak

Market driver

• Increasing adoption rate of convenient packaging

Market driver

• Increasing adoption rate of convenient packaging

Market challenge

• Increasing cost constraints for not compromising on quality standards

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Increase in popularity of sustainable packaging

Market trend

• Increase in popularity of sustainable packaging

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Contents – Key Points Analysis

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by packaging type

• Global meat, poultry, and seafood packaging market by packaging type

• Global meat, poultry, and seafood packaging market by flexible packaging

• Global meat, poultry, and seafood packaging market by rigid packaging

PART 07: Market segmentation by technology

• Modified atmosphere packaging

• Vacuum packaging

• Active and intelligent packaging

• Other packaging

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Global meat, poultry, and seafood packaging market by geography

• Meat, poultry, and seafood packaging market in the Americas

• Meat, poultry, and seafood packaging market in APAC

• Meat, poultry, and seafood packaging market in EMEA

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Increase in popularity of sustainable packaging

• Increased demand for high-barrier packaging films

• Increased adoption of innovative packaging methods

..…..Continued

