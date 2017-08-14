Bonnie “Grace” Gordon of One World Humanity to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

MIDVALE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sometimes our circumstances allow us to help starving children in Africa. Sometimes they only allow us to help the people need in our community. But we should always be aware that people need help, and if we can help, we should.

Bonnie Elizabeth Gordon, better known as Grace, is the founder and director of One World Humanity, a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization dedicated to supporting humanitarian causes worldwide. One World Humanity holds global events throughout the year to raise money and awareness for the eradication of human trafficking, extreme poverty, and exploitation in every form.

“We support the freedom, respect, and humane treatment of all beings on the planet,” says Grace. “Everyone is welcome to unite with us to make the world a better place for all.”

One World Humanity started as a humble meditation group and has since grown into a full-scale, volunteer-run humanitarian effort. Over the years, the organization has continued to evolve and grow, becoming more and more committed to charitable projects and humanitarian projects in Salt Lake City, India, Costa Rica, Peru, Mexico, Marshall Islands, Conga, Africa, and Brazil. , in addition to partnering with many local, national, and international organizations.

One World Humanity has completed educational projects in a village in Africa, brought supplies needed for a small village in the Marshall Islands, assisted a leprosy organization in India, and has helped orphanages in Costa Rica, Uganda, Haiti, and Brazil. Grace recently launched a program called Heroes For Humanity to create local projects for people in need.

“We like to help needy causes and make a difference in the world through service projects,” says Grace. “We promote a sustainable Earth, human rights and humane practices.”

Grace is also the author of several books, all available through her website, including The Stained-Glass Window.

“There’s been a global awakening to a more evolved state of consciousness,” says Grace. “We see the world through a stained-glass window, but the sun is always shining behind it. That’s who we really are: our eternal self. The light that shines and the beautiful display of colors is what we create in the world by being a beautiful human being.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Bonnie "Grace" Gordon in an interview with Jim Masters on August 15th at 2pm EDT.

For more information on One World Humanity, visit http://www.OneWorldStudio.com.