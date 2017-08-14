IRVINE LUXURY HOME, 171 FIELDWOOD, AT MELROSE AT PAVILION PARK IS FOR SALE

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Team Nuvision has proudly announced its new home listing on Zillow. The new home listed by California’s leading real estate team led by Rudy Kusuma is located in Irvine, California. Rudy Kusuma’s Team NuVision is an award winning real estate team that has received the most outstanding reviews from the people of California. The team of five star realtors led by the renowned real estate maestro Rudy Lira Kusuma has made a deep impact throughout the state and is successfully selling houses in nearly 15 areas of California.

Luxury home at Melrose at Pavilion Park. Fabulous floor plan offers 5 bedrooms & 5 1/2 bathrooms with one private suite home which has a wet bar and living room with its own separate entrance, perfect for grandparents, In-Laws, and guests. Large master suite has generous walk-in closet completed with closet organizers, Kohler rectangular soaking tub & oversize shower, dual-sink vanity, and fully overlay custom cabinetry. Huge gourmet kitchen equips with oversize wedge shaped island, elegant granite counter tops, 6-burner gas cook top, full back splash, 48" overhead vent hood, and stainless steel built-in GE Monogram appliances. 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms plus a media room upstairs. Custom ordered plantation shutters and hardwood floorings throughout the house. There's a water softener and a home EV charging station for electric cars in the garage. Attached 3 car garages, two car garage for the main house and one car garage for the private suite home. American heritage style of community amenities with greenhouse, visitor terrace, junior Olympic size pool, sports court, playground, park, and complimentary BBQ grills. Shopping and dinning are conveniently located at nearby Woodbury Town Center, Cypress Village Shopping Plaza, Irvine Spectrum, Market Place, and South Coast Plaza. Also in the award winning Irvine Unified School District schools.

Every month, thousands of homeowners are faced with the stressful dilemma of whether to buy first or sell first. You see, if you buy before selling, you could run the risk of owning two homes. Or, just as bad, if you sell first, you could end up homeless. It's what insiders in the industry call the Real Estate Catch 22, and it's an extremely anxious position to find yourself in.

This financial and emotional tightrope is one you usually have to walk alone because most agents have no way of helping you with this predicament. But one local real estate agent has created a unique Guaranteed Sale Program which solves this dilemma. This program guarantees the sale of your present home before you take possession of your new one. If your home doesn't sell in 120 days, they will buy it from you themselves for the previously agreed price ensuring that you never get caught in the Real Estate Catch 22.

Before you hire any professional, you should research the market to find out who can do the best job for you. When interviewing agents, find out what kind of guarantee they are willing to give you with respect to the selling of your home. In a market where many homes listed for sale linger for months and months on the market, a guarantee which ensures that your home will sell is critical. Unfortunately, you'll find that most agents simply cannot make such a guarantee.

To help you learn more about this program and how it can make your move less stressful, a FREE special report has been prepared entitled "How to Avoid Getting Stuck with Two Homes".

