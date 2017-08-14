Issued by RE/MAX TITANIUM

TEAM NUVISION IS BUILDING A DEEP WATER WELL FOR A DEPRIVED COMMUNITY OF INDONESIA

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team Wells Project in Indonesia

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team Wells Project in Indonesia

RUDY L. KUSUMA’S HOMESELLING TEAM IS MUCH MORE THAN JUST A REAL ESTATE COMPANY & IT NEVER MISSES ANY CHANCE OF HELPING THE PEOPLE

For every house we sell this year, we are donating a portion of our income to World Harvest. We are on a mission to raise $25,000 for the World Harvest. ”
— Rudy L. Kusuma, Team Leader - TEAM NUVISION

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Team Nuvision – Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team has proudly announced that it has partnered up with World Harvest to sponsor building a water well for the people in the Weekaraba village, near Waikabubak. Waikabubak is a town in East Nusa Tenggara province of Indonesia and it is the capital of West Sumba Regency. The local people have thanked Team NuVision and Rudy Lira Kusuma for this inspiring initiative as it will help an overwhelming number of local population.

“Team NuVision is not just your typical real estate company.” Said Rudy L. Kusuma of the Team NuVision while talking about this initiative. “We believe in giving back to communities in need by donating a portion of each successful transaction we make towards non-profit organizations that are near and dear to us.” He added. These organizations include the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, World Harvest, and Susan G. Komen Home for the Cure.

The construction of this water well is already in full swing and the diggers have gone down 70 meters. However, they have recently hit a big rock so the team of workers is now waiting for a bigger drill to finish the job in a couple of weeks. According to the spokesperson of Team NuVision, the team will update the people on every stage of this construction.

Your Referrals Help the Children...

For every house we sell this year, we are donating a portion of our income to World Harvest. We are on a mission to raise $25,000 for the World Harvest.

Who do you know considering buying or selling a home you could refer to my real estate sales team?

Not only will they benefit from our award winning service, but we donate a substantial portion of our income on every home sale to the World Harvest.

It's easy to refer your friends, neighbors, associates or family members considering making a move. Simply go to www.TeamNuVisionCares.org
or you can call me direct at 626-789-0159

To learn more about TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team, please go to http://www.TeamNuVision.net

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team
626-789-0159
email us here

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry, Banking, Finance & Investment, Business & Economy, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management
Press Contact
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
TEAM NUVISION - RE/MAX TITANIUM
626-789-0159
Share This Story
TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team Wells Project in Indonesia

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team Wells Project in Indonesia

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team Wells Project in Indonesia

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team Wells Project in Indonesia

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team Wells Project in Indonesia

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team Wells Project in Indonesia

Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team

Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team Ranked #1 The Most Reviews and Endorsements from Local Home Owners in zillow - Southern California Real Estate Market

Company Details
RE/MAX TITANIUM
8932 MISSION DRIVE, SUITE 102
ROSEMEAD
91770 , California
United States
6267890159
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

TEAM NUVISION is a full-service real estate brokerage team with a two word mission statement – “Clients First.” Practicing what we see as the future of real estate, the client is kept at the center of the transaction and provided with an expert at each step of the real estate process. This empowers each client and keeps them in charge. At Team NuVision clients are treated to holiday cards, blog contests and continuous fun. Clients return to Team NuVision and recommend their family and friends every day. Clients First is a two word miracle and it makes everything easy. The three keys that guide how we treat our clients are: * Honesty * Competence * Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Self-employed mentality 10. NO Gossip

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L Kusuma Home Selling Team

More From This Author
TEAM NUVISION IS BUILDING A DEEP WATER WELL FOR A DEPRIVED COMMUNITY OF INDONESIA
IRVINE LUXURY HOME, 171 FIELDWOOD, AT MELROSE AT PAVILION PARK IS FOR SALE
Michael Mcvey Achieves Titanium ‘’Award-Winning Real Estate Expert®’’ Award
View All Stories From This Author