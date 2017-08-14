TEAM NUVISION IS BUILDING A DEEP WATER WELL FOR A DEPRIVED COMMUNITY OF INDONESIA

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team Wells Project in Indonesia

RUDY L. KUSUMA’S HOMESELLING TEAM IS MUCH MORE THAN JUST A REAL ESTATE COMPANY & IT NEVER MISSES ANY CHANCE OF HELPING THE PEOPLE

For every house we sell this year, we are donating a portion of our income to World Harvest. We are on a mission to raise $25,000 for the World Harvest. ” — Rudy L. Kusuma, Team Leader - TEAM NUVISION

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Team Nuvision – Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team has proudly announced that it has partnered up with World Harvest to sponsor building a water well for the people in the Weekaraba village, near Waikabubak. Waikabubak is a town in East Nusa Tenggara province of Indonesia and it is the capital of West Sumba Regency. The local people have thanked Team NuVision and Rudy Lira Kusuma for this inspiring initiative as it will help an overwhelming number of local population.

“Team NuVision is not just your typical real estate company.” Said Rudy L. Kusuma of the Team NuVision while talking about this initiative. “We believe in giving back to communities in need by donating a portion of each successful transaction we make towards non-profit organizations that are near and dear to us.” He added. These organizations include the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, World Harvest, and Susan G. Komen Home for the Cure.

The construction of this water well is already in full swing and the diggers have gone down 70 meters. However, they have recently hit a big rock so the team of workers is now waiting for a bigger drill to finish the job in a couple of weeks. According to the spokesperson of Team NuVision, the team will update the people on every stage of this construction.

Your Referrals Help the Children...

Who do you know considering buying or selling a home you could refer to my real estate sales team?

Not only will they benefit from our award winning service, but we donate a substantial portion of our income on every home sale to the World Harvest.

It's easy to refer your friends, neighbors, associates or family members considering making a move. Simply go to www.TeamNuVisionCares.org

or you can call me direct at 626-789-0159

