New Book Introduces Students to Each Israeli Prime Minister
A newly published school book, The State of Israel: Prime Ministers, teaches students about the 12 individuals who have led Israel since its founding in 1948.
Narrated by teenage cousins Rafi and Shoshana - with special guest commentary by Gadi, a talkative Israeli camel - this colorful book is the perfect addition to any classroom, school library, or home collection.
The State of Israel: Prime Ministers is written by Maxwell Rotbart, a Jewish day school social studies teacher. Designed for use last year as a guiding text for his own students, Rotbart has now published the book and is making it widely available ahead of the 2017-2018 academic year.
“In the United States, it’s easy for students to go to the library and pick from a great selection of age-appropriate books on the American presidents,” explains Rotbart. “Unfortunately, Jewish students in the Diaspora don’t have the same ability when it comes to the Israeli prime ministers. This book allows students to learn about David Ben-Gurion and Golda Meir, just as they would George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.”
Rotbart notes that near the end of this coming school year, Israel will celebrate 70 years of independence. “Teaching your students about the accomplishments of the Israeli prime ministers is a wonderful way to prepare them to mark this historic anniversary,” he says.
Students who read The State of Israel: Prime Ministers will learn about each of Israel’s prime ministers, including lesser-known leaders such as Levi Eshkol - who founded Israel’s national water company - and Yitzhak Shamir - who is credited for his role in the rescue of the Ethiopian Jewish community.
The State of Israel: Prime Ministers is available for purchase for $18.36 with free, two-day shipping through Amazon Prime at http://tinyurl.com/DocHistory018. For back-to-school classroom pricing, please contact the publisher, EdJewCorp Publishing, at schools@edjewcorp.com.
Maxwell Rotbart
EdJewCorp Publishing
720-276-9000
email us here