In Response To Trends, Jacksonville Sports Medicine Program Deploys InjureFree To Capture Valuable Data

Funding for athletic trainer placement at Florida high schools, is in danger of being cut. One medical group is turning to data collection for the answers.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a pro-active measure to recent trends, Jacksonville Sports Medicine Program (JSMP) is rolling out the InjureFree injury reporting platform throughout Northern Florida, as an effective tool for data capture. Data that might save a life.



“With InjureFree we feel we will be able to more accurately track real injury statistics, analyze injury trends and standardize our athletic training reporting. This, we anticipate, will assist in our ability to earn additional financial supporters for our sports safety program, as well as provide real data to demonstrate our program accomplishments to our existing partners. The program also intrigues us in regard to being able to highlight our clinical partners and demonstrate our ability to capture referral data for these organizations.” – Robert Sefcik, Executive Director, Jacksonville Sports Medicine Program.



This utilization of data is not a new approach, but one that is increasingly being applied within the high school sports market. As health systems focus on efficiency, and schools focus on education, the outsourcing of athletic trainers has helped bridge the financial constraints many school districts struggle to overcome. Additionally, these highly trained healthcare professionals deliver much needed oversight to the pediatric populations they serve, at a time when CTE and concussions are of great concern.



However, the fluctuating healthcare industry demands efficiency and, without the proper system in place to measure ROI, some are pulling their athletic trainers from the high school sidelines.



“It is certainly concerning to see” quotes Charlie Wund, CEO at InjureFree, in regards to the elimination of athletic trainer placement. He continued, “Everyone knows athletic trainers are the most qualified healthcare professional to oversee high school athletics, but funding their placement has been a struggle. InjureFree reduces the injury reporting burden placed on school staff and caregivers, while tracking the key metrics health systems demand. We are committed to supporting programs, like JSMP, who provide the medical oversight every high school athletic program should have, by providing the communication tool they need.”



In a large regional population covering roughly 40,000 high school athletes, InjureFree has tracked over $2 million in direct health care services. In addition, data on proper utilization of emergency room services is being recorded. This data impacts state funding directed towards emergent care, which is historically “stretched beyond capacity”. These are stats JSMP will use to measure positive financial impact and prove that athletic trainer placement is not only the right thing to do, but a profitable one for health systems.

About InjureFree

InjureFree is a web-based injury documentation and education platform for schools and youth sports organizations. InjureFree provides an all-in-one solution that keeps organizations in compliance with state laws, reduces paperwork, and provides a communication platform during recovery, including return to play documentation. InjureFree is a product of the Agency for Student Health Research. After a four-year development project, the HIPAA and FERPA compliant software and mobile platform is now collecting injury reports across the world. Visit InjureFree.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or email us at info@injurefree.com for more information on how InjureFree can help your community.

About Jacksonville Sports Medicine Program

The Jacksonville Sports Medicine Program (JSMP) is a volunteer based non-profit organization that advocates for youth sports injury prevention. The program is a community healthcare collaborative that works with coaches, doctors, other healthcare professionals, parents and other community members interested in making sports safer. The program provides schools with education, prevention tactics and advocates for the inclusion of certified athletic trainers within youth sporting organizations, programs and events. This program has been actively serving the northeast Florida region since 1984. We are dedicated to youth sports injury advocacy, awareness and prevention.

