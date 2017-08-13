FireFighters Down 1st Annual Memorial Concert 9/11 Featuring Flock of Seagulls with Guest Speaker Lou Gossett Jr.
A Flock Of Seagulls Headline The 1st Annual FireFighters Down Charity Concert.MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, 90263, August 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Come join FireFighters Down on Sept. 11th in Malibu California for FireFighters Down 1st Annual Memorial Concert Benefiting Our Nation's Heroes and Injured FireFighters. This event will be held at Pepperdine Universities, Smothers Theatre, Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90263.
Special performance by 80s Icon Pop Band “A Flock of Seagulls.” Guest speakers include Lou Gossett Jr., Dr. Stephen Johnson and more.
Today's fireground has brought new obstacles to the fire service. Gang violence, shootings, faster cars that provide minimal protection to occupants, weak building construction, terrorism, hazardous material all add up to over 30,000 fireground injures per year. America’s fire service responds to over 2-million emergency calls per year, the highest of all industrialized nations.
The effects on firefighters has caught fire service off guard. They were not prepared for increased cancer rates, PTSD rampant among the ranks, major fireground injuries from roof collapse to flashovers and suicides. FireFighters Down is a way to show support for injured firefighters with healing therapies and family support.
About FireFighters Down
Mission is to speed the healing of Firefighters' Minds, Spirits, and Bodies after suffering life altering injuries and illnesses.
For Tickets Call the Box Office at 310.506.4522
Doors Open at 6:30pm
https://www.linerentertainmentgroup.com/news-and-updates/blog/firefighters-down-1st-annual-memorial-concert-9-11-starring-flock-of-seagulls
http://firefightersdown.org/home/
