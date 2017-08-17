There were 564 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,175 in the last 365 days.

Watkins Construction and Roofing of Jackson Mississippi Adds Third Equipter For No-Mess Roofing

Adding a third Equipter at Watkins Construction and Roofing came as their growth was really catching steam.

This being our third Equipter shows just how committed we are to all our clients in the Greater Jackson and Brandon Mississippi areas.”
— Michael Dier
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES , August 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jackson, Mississippi - August 17, 2017 - Watkins Construction and Roofing is proud to announce the addition of their third Equipter, a new tool in the Watkins efforts to improve their services. According to Michael Dier of Watkins Construction, "This being our third Equipter shows just how committed we are to all our clients in the Greater Jackson and Brandon areas." This Equipter will help Watkins Construction and Roofing provide the same level of excellent and attentive service while reducing the amount of mess and clutter.

The Equipter

Created by the titular company, these machines are sure to make the lives of the professionals at Watkins Construction and Roofing a bit easier and their roof work much tidier. The Equipter is made to facilitate the easy removal of trash and debris that is often the byproduct of putting on a beautiful new roof as well as increase production time to finish roofing the home faster. The Equipter company furnishes all kinds of products used in residential and commercial roofing, general construction and general contracting. The people a Watkins Construction and Roofing are relying on this new investment to increase their productivity at each worksite and shrink timelines by streamlining the cleaning process wherever possible.

For the Client

One of the primary motivations behind the acquisition of the new Equipter is to make the roofing process less of an issue for our Jackson and Brandon clients living and working in and around the work site. The reduction of trash makes the area more organized and leaves them feeling less like they are stuck in a construction zone. Additionally, this tool cuts down on the project timeline, reducing the need for extensive clean up and freeing up the contractor's time letting them focus on the actual work of roofing. This convenience lets the clients get back to living their normal lives and enjoying their new roof much faster.

Pride in Their Work

As Michael Dier of Watkins Construction and Roofing said: "At Watkins, we like to constantly show our commitment to our homeowners with our work." Watkins Construction and Roofing works hard to make sure their clients receive the best possible service. To achieve this caliber of service they work to make sure things are done efficiently with little hassle. By using their new Equipter, they can make work site cleanup fast and easy.

Serving Mississippi

Watkins Construction and Roofing has been providing Jackson, Madison and Byram, Mississippi with excellent roofing service for years, and the Equipter will increase this effort. As a licensed, bonded and insured contractor, Watkins Construction and Roofing provides residents and businesses clear communication with excellent service. Now with this investment clients can enjoy or great service with quick cleaning to boot.

Michael Dier
Watkins Construction and Roofing
601-966-8233
