The Worship Circle Announces the 2017-2018 Series at Daniel’s Den Cafe

The Worship Circle announces their schedule and guests for the 2017-2018 series at Daniel’s Den Cafe.

Each night is different, each guest brings a unique spiritual presence to the evening.”
— Eddy Mann
PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Year two of the Worship Circle’s, Daniel’s Den Cafe Series, will begin on Saturday, September 16, 2017, and run through Saturday, April 14, 2018. Building off the success of last year, the Worship Circle will return providing a completely different line-up of guests. Each night will again offer three worship leaders sharing in an unrehearsed, unscripted, free flowing night of worship.

Eddy Mann, creator of the event explained, “Each night is different, each guest brings a unique spiritual presence to the evening. No two events are ever the same. Just like the unfolding of each day, the Worship Circle flows where the Spirit leads." The new schedule can be found on the Worship Circle website.

The Worship Circle was created to bring together the individual gifts of those called to lead others toward Jesus. It was founded on the idea of combining the efforts of God's chosen to form a fellowship of disciples who would then offer their voice in an attempt to usher God's people into a time of worship.

