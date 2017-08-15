The Worship Circle Announces the 2017-2018 Series at Daniel’s Den Cafe
The Worship Circle announces their schedule and guests for the 2017-2018 series at Daniel’s Den Cafe.
Eddy Mann, creator of the event explained, “Each night is different, each guest brings a unique spiritual presence to the evening. No two events are ever the same. Just like the unfolding of each day, the Worship Circle flows where the Spirit leads." The new schedule can be found on the Worship Circle website.
The Worship Circle was created to bring together the individual gifts of those called to lead others toward Jesus. It was founded on the idea of combining the efforts of God's chosen to form a fellowship of disciples who would then offer their voice in an attempt to usher God's people into a time of worship.
